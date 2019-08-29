As Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined, Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreased by $365,904 Its Stake; Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Family Capital Trust Co Lowered Its Position by $5.14 Million as Stock Value Rose

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 19,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 378,471 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86 million, down from 397,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $7.32 during the last trading session, reaching $282.13. About 2.78 million shares traded or 11.03% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 8,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 242,728 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, down from 251,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 22.68M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – Pneumococcal Infections: 2018 Pipeline Highlights – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 29/04/2018 – #5 Shazam Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare disease drug succeeds in late-stage study; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently Published Study from Spherix Global Insights; 27/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI IN PACT WITH PFIZER FOR AI-POWERED MOLECULAR MODELING

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6,391 shares to 34,946 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Trust Na holds 162,545 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ironwood Counsel Llc has 1.56% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Prio Wealth Lp reported 1.02M shares. Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Company owns 128,629 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 14,468 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 116,107 shares. Roberts Glore And Com Inc Il reported 13,370 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Moreover, Summit Financial Strategies has 0.13% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5,843 shares. Brandywine Management owns 8.32 million shares for 2.44% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.92% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 278,799 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 0.24% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 324,571 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The owns 1.38 million shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. 536,527 were reported by Davidson Investment Advisors. Invest Counsel, a North Carolina-based fund reported 24,088 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0.21% or 56,994 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Gru holds 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 61 shares. Farmers National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 81 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0.41% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 5,838 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 653,379 shares stake. The California-based Mogy Joel R Counsel has invested 1.52% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Corp invested in 38,651 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Wi holds 3.16% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 91,381 shares. Ironwood Finance Ltd Liability stated it has 58 shares. 444,365 are owned by Westfield Capital Mngmt Lp. Oakworth Cap reported 263 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1.28 million are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Friess Assocs Limited Com holds 1.16% or 59,434 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability reported 22,270 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: CARS, SRG, ADBE – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IVV, KO, ADBE, ORCL: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Are Raving About How The Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Share Price Increased 366% – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Linux-maker Red Hat Purchase Adds Risk to Owning IBM Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Turns Up the Heat On B2B, But It’s Not What You Think – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 03, 2019.