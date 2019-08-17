As Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined, Holder State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Cut Stake by $2.31 Million; As Facebook (Put) (FB) Stock Price Rose, Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Increased Holding by $12.29 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Put) (FB) by 350% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.84M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – Italy Antitrust opens probe into Facebook’s collection, use of data; 20/03/2018 – Facebook accused of influencing US elections and Brexit; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCING NEW POLICY PROMPTS FOR ADVERTISERS; 21/03/2018 – FB: #Mozilla chairwoman Mitchell Baker tells me her company has stopped advertising on #Facebook. This comes after the company launched a petition asking Facebook to ensure users’ privacy; 01/04/2018 – Labour MPs urge Corbyn to shut down abusive Facebook groups; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS ERIN EGAN TO FOCUS ON HER EXPANDED DUTIES AS CHIEF PRIVACY OFFICER – SPOKESPERSON; 16/05/2018 – Ex-Trump aide Bannon promoted ‘culture war’ -Cambridge Analytica whistleblower; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 04/04/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: BREAKING: *FACEBOOK SAYS UP TO 87M PEOPLE AFFECTED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 26/04/2018 – Advertisers stick by Facebook despite privacy scandal

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 1.68M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.19M, down from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 27.60M shares traded or 6.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Still Sees 2018 Adjusted R&D Expenses $7.4B-$7.9B; 23/03/2018 – GSK pullout puts sale of Pfizer consumer health unit in doubt; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer: RETACRIT Is First U.S. Biosimilar Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agent Now Approved Across All Indications; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer Doses First Patient Using Investigational Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline pulls out of $20 billion race for Pfizer’s consumer health-care business; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS OF PHASE 3 STUDY EXAMINING USE OF LYRICA ORAL SOLUTION CV AS ADJUNCTIVE THERAPY; 06/04/2018 – North American Over the Counter Drugs Market 2018-2023 Forecast to Reach $55.6 Billion with Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Bayer Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 20,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 4,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,270 shares, and cut its stake in Centurylink Inc (Call) (NYSE:CTL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Llc holds 5,141 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Blue Fincl Capital reported 28,963 shares. Waverton Inv Ltd invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Naples Global Advsr Ltd Com reported 0.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Barnett & Company holds 540 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc owns 3,756 shares. Paradigm Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 16,303 shares. Voya Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 361 shares. Summit Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 2,163 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Lc invested in 0.34% or 103,574 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Lc stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Zevenbergen Investments Ltd Liability Co accumulated 599,779 shares. Chilton Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hartline Inv Corporation reported 3,217 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advent Capital Management De holds 100,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Sadoff Invest Llc owns 6,898 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Co owns 304,481 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Somerset holds 64,184 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.59% or 36,879 shares. First Heartland Consultants owns 12,566 shares. 71,642 are held by Invest House Limited Liability Company. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited holds 0.2% or 697,754 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hrt Llc has 0.83% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Heritage Management reported 405,221 shares. Brave Asset has 55,438 shares. Jp Marvel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 255,571 shares or 3.52% of the stock. Lincoln Natl accumulated 50,835 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Benin Management has invested 0.24% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

