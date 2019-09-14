As Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined, Holder Gyroscope Capital Management Group Trimmed by $644,226 Its Position; Capital International LTD Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (TSM) Decreased by $420,420

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (TSM) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 10,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 361,662 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.17M, down from 372,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 6.14M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 9,304 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $409,000, down from 24,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 21.58 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – JOINED TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK, WILL HAVE ACCESS TO CLINICAL DATA FROM TRINETX’S NETWORK OF HEALTHCARE ORGANIZATIONS; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS – ON MARCH 6, CO RECEIVED NOTIFICATION OF PFIZER’S INTENT TO TERMINATE THEIR 2013 RESEARCH COLLABORATION, OPTION, LICENSE AGREEMENT; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer Oncology to Showcase Clinical Advances from its Growing Portfolio and Research Pipeline at ASCO; 11/03/2018 – PFE:ELIQUIS SHOWED LOWER STROKE RATE VS RIVAROXABAN, DABIGATRAN; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 30/05/2018 – FDA Approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz in Ulcerative Colitis

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $265.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 43,173 shares to 297,510 shares, valued at $8.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.88 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Llc has invested 2.49% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Holt Advisors Ltd Liability Dba Holt Prns Ltd Partnership holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 15,195 shares. Finemark Retail Bank stated it has 420,571 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holding Inc invested 0.86% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Highlander Cap Mgmt Lc owns 18,003 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Com reported 1.98 million shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 35,429 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com has invested 0.19% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 1.01% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 105,569 shares. Signature Estate & Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Berkshire Asset Ltd Pa holds 640,571 shares. 669,562 are owned by Foundry Prns Ltd Llc. Moreover, Chatham Cap Grp Incorporated has 0.34% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 31,390 shares. Virtu Fincl holds 0.04% or 16,884 shares in its portfolio. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And holds 7,250 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $420.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 43,900 shares to 126,300 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 34,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (Usd) (NYSE:ABX).