As Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined, Holder Factory Mutual Insurance Company Trimmed Stake by $11.63 Million; Guardian Capital LP Maintains Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 15.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 270,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.19 million, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.1. About 13.28M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits goal; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Net $3.56B; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev Down 5%; 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks to Buy Pfizer’s Consumer Health-Care Business; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.00; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO WILL HOLD 25 PCT STAKE IN ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS; CO WILL BE REPRESENTED ON ALLOGENE’S BOARD; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Precision oncology session; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS TOP-LINE FROM A STUDY OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 1,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 40,481 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.72 million, up from 39,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $388.84. About 802,230 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 02/05/2018 – LMT: The US Air Force has confirmed that a US Air National Guard C-130 crashed in Georgia on Wednesday per CNN’s Ryan Browne – ! $LMT; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs $4.75 bln deal for U.S. Patriot missile system facing Russia; 21/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Michele Evans Named Aeronautics Deputy Executive Vice Pres; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Contract Covers Army Training Aids, Simulators, Operations, Support of Live-fire Ranges; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Hewson Says Trump Influenced the F-35 Deal (Video); 08/03/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards’ Canadian Expertise to be Shared lnternationally with Awarding of Lockheed Martin Canada Contract for New Zealand’s Frigate System Upgrade Project; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO: Building Bridges to a Brighter Future; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED SEES FY EPS $15.80 TO $16.10, SAW $15.20 TO $15.50; 08/03/2018 – SEASPAN SHIPYARDS – IS AWARDED FRIGATE SYSTEMS UPGRADE PROJECT AS SUBCONTRACTOR FOR LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA ON ROYAL NEW ZEALAND NAVY’S ANZAC FRIGATES

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ashfield Capital Partners Limited Liability Company holds 99,232 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 12.32M shares. Buckhead Management Limited Liability Company holds 223,886 shares. 267,473 were reported by Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 37,668 shares. Holderness Invs reported 1.5% stake. The California-based Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 1.72% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Auxier Asset Mgmt holds 74,980 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 38,012 shares. Garland Mgmt owns 149,592 shares. Twin Cap Management stated it has 260,290 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.42% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Washington invested in 5,400 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 663 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 69,000 shares to 508,000 shares, valued at $51.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.56 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Asset has invested 0.3% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 3.25 million shares. Bennicas Associate holds 3,890 shares. 4,512 are held by Centurylink Inv. Landscape Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Cutter Brokerage holds 0.12% or 1,020 shares. Central National Bank Trust Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs invested in 0% or 19 shares. Cibc Ww reported 88,559 shares. Prelude Management Ltd Liability reported 750 shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 640,601 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 26 shares. Axa reported 0% stake. Homrich And Berg has 7,365 shares. Hudock Gp Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 1,149 shares.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 277,883 shares to 4.06M shares, valued at $160.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 461,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).