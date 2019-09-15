As Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined, Holder Cheviot Value Management Has Cut by $355,997 Its Position; Black Diamond Capital Management Holding in Saratoga Invt (SAR) Lifted by $433,440 as Stock Declined

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 18,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 830,530 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.51 million, up from 812,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.74M market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.99. About 62,260 shares traded. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 4.22% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 28/03/2018 – NYSERDA: Albany and Saratoga Counties Announce Multi-Million Dollar Infrastructure Partnership; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Saratoga Springs, UT’s 2018 Sewer Rev Bnds ‘A+’; 07/03/2018 SARATOGA HOSPITAL PARTNERS W/ PHILIPS; 07/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF PHILIPS INTELLIVUE GUARDIAN INTO GENERAL CARE UNITS OF SARATOGA HOSPITAL; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.53; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP – FOR QTR ENDED FEB 28, AUM WAS $342.7 MLN VS $338.8 MLN FOR QTR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2017; 07/03/2018 – Saratoga Hospital partners with Philips to improve patient care and safety; 18/03/2018 – WNYT: Sources: Six arrested in connection to Saratoga Co. drug dealing ring

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (PFE) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 8,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 202,306 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.76 million, down from 210,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 22.86M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with EGFR-Activating Mutations; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI IN PACT WITH PFIZER FOR AI-POWERED MOLECULAR MODELING; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING, UNDERESTIMATED CHALLENGE FOR KISQUALI IN US; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS AGREEMENT AIMS TO ACCELERATE THE DEVELOPMENT OF PFIZER’S CAR T CELL THERAPY; 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video); 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDE EXPLORING ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL EPIPEN SUPPLY PFE.N MYL.O; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS OF PHASE 3 STUDY EXAMINING USE OF LYRICA ORAL SOLUTION CV AS ADJUNCTIVE THERAPY; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 137,419 shares or 2.24% of all its holdings. Ironwood Ltd Co accumulated 2,228 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). National Bank holds 217,335 shares. Palisade Asset Ltd Liability Company accumulated 56,282 shares. Qs Lc reported 872,565 shares stake. Moreover, Private Advisor Grp Inc Lc has 0.31% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 401,411 shares. Moreover, Troy Asset Management has 0.06% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 33,000 shares. Northeast Investment invested in 150,282 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Montgomery Mngmt stated it has 18,962 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.17% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). North Carolina-based First Citizens National Bank & Trust & has invested 0.68% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Welch And Forbes Ltd Co reported 0.95% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Grisanti Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Wellington Shields Limited Liability accumulated 73,556 shares.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pfizer, Teva And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “The reasons â€“ and researcher â€“ behind Pfizer’s decision to expand in Sanford – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.88 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Cheviot Value Management Llc, which manages about $280.11 million and $231.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 2,570 shares to 5,039 shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.