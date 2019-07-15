As Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined, Dupont Capital Management Has Cut Position; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Aull & Monroe Investment Management Cut Holding

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 63,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,733 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, down from 136,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 799,176 shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – OFFSET BY EROSION OF CRESTOR SALES; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER HAD RIGHT TO SELECT A MAXIMUM OF FIVE TARGETS; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer New Drug Sales Show Strength as Investors Wait for M&A; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS FROM CO TO 16 PRE-CLINICAL CAR T ASSETS LICENSED FROM CELLECTIS AND SERVIER; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer unit need not be a costly move; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Says It Doesn’t Need a Major Deal; Investors Unconvinced; 24/05/2018 – The settlement announced by the U.S. Department of Justice resolves allegations that Pfizer violated the federal False Claims Act between 2012 and 2016

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 2,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,182 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, down from 49,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $357.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $134.6. About 702,647 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 13.59 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Tru holds 0.17% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 45,012 shares. 116,107 were accumulated by Strategic Glob Advsr Limited Liability Com. Farmers National Bank & Trust stated it has 2.69% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Buckhead Lc stated it has 224,371 shares or 2.97% of all its holdings. Registered Advisor Incorporated has invested 1.15% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Oldfield Partners Llp invested 0.21% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Weatherly Asset Ltd Partnership holds 29,178 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. 200,504 are held by Lynch & Associate In. Bb&T has invested 0.8% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Chem Retail Bank owns 1.07% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 222,389 shares. Van Strum & Towne Inc invested in 55,576 shares. Meridian accumulated 28,464 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Stewart And Patten Limited owns 43,891 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited holds 0.64% or 668,937 shares in its portfolio. Greatmark Investment Prns Inc reported 6,638 shares stake.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingevity Corp by 12,098 shares to 12,132 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 5,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,714 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 13.90 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

