As Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined, Cypress Capital Management Trimmed Stake; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position Maintained by Fernwood Investment Management Llc

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 24.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 102,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 315,533 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.40 million, down from 417,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.6. About 10.36 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 11/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and Allogene Therapeutics Enter into Asset Contribution Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ALSO ACCEPTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR DACOMITINIB FOR SAME INDICATION; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER IN PACT WITH VIFOR PHARMA FOR RETACRIT COMMERCIALIZATION; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Expanded FDA Approval for Adults With Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 27/03/2018 – GSK says very confident about consumer margin goal of at least 20 pct; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Consumer Deal Fizzles, but Drug Giant Still Has Options; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (SNDA) for XTANDI(R) (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 05/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – LITTMAN WAS ALSO APPOINTED TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEES OF PFIZER’S BOARD; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PHARMACIA AND UPJOHN CO, QUESTCOR PHARMACEUTICALS, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, NPS PHARMA

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 243 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,289 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 1,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $991.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2014.09. About 1.73 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Amazon kicked off its annual MARS conference on Monday; 07/04/2018 – More than 58 percent of Prime users said they would consider using “Amazon Coins.”; 16/05/2018 – NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 27/04/2018 – In the first quarter, Amazon controlled one-third of the market for cloud infrastructure services, according to Synergy Research Group; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 11/05/2018 – Audio version of “12 Amazing Franchise Opportunities – Second Edition” now available on Amazon; 26/03/2018 – Amazon isn’t paying local sales tax in cities across the US; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 15/05/2018 – A massive union will protest outside an Amazon event after reports of warehouse workers peeing in bottles; 17/05/2018 – AMZN: Amazon showing signs it may plunge into Israeli retail market

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 13.65 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $540.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 4,930 shares to 90,982 shares, valued at $11.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 10,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

