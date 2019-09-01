As Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined, Boyar Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $1.35 Million; Seagate Tech (STX) Shares Declined While Todd Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $16.02 Million

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 32,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 106,734 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, down from 138,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 16.80M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 05/03/2018 – DAN R. LITTMAN ELECTED TO PFIZER’S BOARD; 04/04/2018 – Riding a wave of positive PhIII readouts, Pfizer gets a snap review for lung cancer drug dacomitinib $PFE; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER ALTERNATIVES INCLUDE A SPIN-OFF, SALE; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For The Treatment Of Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 – Qatar Tribune: GSK pulls out of $20 bn race for Pfizer’s assets; 23/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECISION IS SUPPORTED BY TOPLINE RESULTS FROM TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 TRANSTHYRETIN CARDIOMYOPATHY (ATTR-ACT) STUDY; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Several Potential Near-Term Opportunities in Core Therapeutic Areas

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Seagate Tech (STX) by 83.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 340,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 66,700 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, down from 407,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Seagate Tech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $50.21. About 3.88M shares traded or 45.18% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mutual Of Omaha State Bank Wealth Mngmt has 0.66% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 51,346 shares. Kanawha Cap Management Limited Co accumulated 1.09% or 183,364 shares. Drexel Morgan & reported 0.21% stake. Bridgecreek Inv Management Ltd Llc has 35,429 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.4% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Paragon Capital Ltd owns 33,297 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. 22.57 million were accumulated by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsr Inc has 0.03% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 7,501 shares. Sfe Inv Counsel reported 26,425 shares. Town Country Retail Bank Tru Communication Dba First Bankers Tru Communication reported 121,470 shares. Summit Strategies Inc invested in 0.13% or 5,843 shares. Covington Investment Advsr Inc holds 1.14% or 79,785 shares. Proffitt Goodson accumulated 21,532 shares. Forbes J M Co Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 321,432 shares. Coastline Co reported 124,355 shares stake.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crh Plc Adr (NYSE:CRH) by 16,871 shares to 494,717 shares, valued at $15.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 33,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (NYSE:ITW).