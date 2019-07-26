As Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined, Advent Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $3.57 Million; Hartford Financial Management Trimmed Texas Instrs (TXN) Position by $403,966 as Stock Rose

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,524 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, down from 22,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 3.99M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500.

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 566.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $43.1. About 17.59 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/04/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to Listen to Webcast of April 26 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer points to drugs pipeline and opts out of M&A round; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO WILL HOLD 25 PCT STAKE IN ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS; CO WILL BE REPRESENTED ON ALLOGENE’S BOARD; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For The Treatment Of Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sales Disappoint as Investors Wait for Strategic M&A; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer consumer assets; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: Compounds Represent Potential Oncology Advancements in Lung, Breast, Hematologic, Prostate Cancers; 03/04/2018 – Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization $PFE – an inside look; 11/03/2018 – PFE:ELIQUIS SHOWED LOWER STROKE RATE VS RIVAROXABAN, DABIGATRAN

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (Prn) by 928,000 shares to 70.34M shares, valued at $77.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kaman Corp (Prn) by 1.73 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollencrest Mngmt owns 105,420 shares. Philadelphia Tru owns 45,012 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 20.84 million shares. Ycg Ltd Liability Company owns 4,800 shares. Boys Arnold And stated it has 0.81% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Commonwealth Fincl Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,977 shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 18,003 shares. Karpus Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 6,509 shares. Sarasin And Prtnrs Llp invested in 3.41% or 4.17 million shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 44,718 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd reported 0.85% stake. Bancorporation holds 1.07% or 222,389 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, West Chester Capital Advsr has 0.93% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 10,510 shares. Connecticut-based Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.82% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 7.52 million shares for 1.86% of their portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Pfizer’s About to Enter a Sales Slump — Here’s Why You Should Like the Stock Anyway – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “ViiV Healthcare in Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. (PFE) & Shionogi Ltd. Reports Data from Phase 3 TANGO Study – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pfizer (PFE) Reports FDA Approval of RUXIENCE (rituximab-pvvr), a Biosimilar for Certain Cancers and Autoimmune Conditions – StreetInsider.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Pfizerâ€™s Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pain Could Make Sarepta the DMD King – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. AbbVie – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: IVZ, ANET, TXN – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments Earnings: TXN Stock Gains on Q4 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” published on January 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Chipotle, Visa, Texas Instruments and Snap – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Texas Instruments (TXN) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Expectations Are Lower For Texas Instruments Ahead Of Earnings Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Dallas Secs Inc holds 3,819 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Pitcairn Company has 0.18% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Wetherby Asset reported 0.36% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Rockland Tru Com owns 4,761 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). British Columbia Investment Mgmt holds 0.4% or 462,747 shares. Gradient Invs Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Ghp Inv Advisors holds 12,537 shares. Amp Cap Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 509,464 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Foster And Motley has 0.77% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Capstone Inv Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 5,620 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has 0.48% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 6,455 shares. 1,808 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsr. Voya Management Ltd Com stated it has 1.15 million shares.

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38 million and $292.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,811 shares to 51,995 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).