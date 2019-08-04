As Pfizer (PFE) Share Value Declined, Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Lifted Its Position by $364,140; Allen Investment Management Increases Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM)

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 8,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 170,995 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26M, up from 162,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.29 million shares traded or 11.45% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER ENDS PFIZER TALKS ON CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER – IN TRIAL, MOST COMMON ADVERSE EVENTS THAT OCCURRED IN AT LEAST 5 PERCENT OF PATIENTS WERE NAUSEA, HEADACHE, VOMITING, OTHERS; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 22/03/2018 – British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser has pulled out of discussions with Pfizer over buying its consumer healthcare business; 26/03/2018 – Daily FT: GSK pulls out of $20 b race for Pfizer consumer assets; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS AGREEMENT AIMS TO ACCELERATE THE DEVELOPMENT OF PFIZER’S CAR T CELL THERAPY; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Remaining Share-Repurchase Authorization $10.3B; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results from a Study of CHANTIX®/CHAMPIX® (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 2,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 25,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, up from 22,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $145.7. About 12.97M shares traded or 91.70% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: CRM TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for cloud software companies; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) Investors; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report highlighting its social activism; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is known for his social activism and is one of most outspoken business leaders promoting work and pay equality; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE Builds its Cryptocurrency Business on Salesforce; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2B in Its French Business Over Five Years

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns Management has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Chevy Chase Trust Holdings owns 641,839 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 70,069 shares. 12,783 are held by Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Creative Planning invested in 0.04% or 69,430 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Lc has 76,648 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Miura Glob Management Ltd Co accumulated 2.71% or 100,000 shares. North Amer Mngmt owns 0.05% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,046 shares. Toth Financial Advisory reported 160 shares stake. Legacy Cap Prtnrs has 11,818 shares. Hudock Capital Group Incorporated Ltd holds 0.02% or 364 shares in its portfolio. Artisan Partners Partnership invested in 0.02% or 64,743 shares. Linscomb & Williams Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 6,196 shares. Parkwood Lc holds 0.88% or 28,285 shares. Moreover, Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc has 0.03% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Ibtimes.com which released: “How Salesforce Is Seeding Growth for Zendesk – International Business Times” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Salesforce Adds New Conversation Channels to Salesforce Essentials, Giving Small Businesses Personalized Ways to Interact with Customers – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “salesforce.com (CRM) Checks Show Excitement Around Tableau Acquisition – Cowen – StreetInsider.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Salesforce Completes Acquisition of Tableau – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce Positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation for the Thirteenth Consecutive Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $8.49 million activity. 5,000 shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH, worth $795,000 on Wednesday, February 6. Benioff Marc sold $1.62 million worth of stock. Another trade for 6,331 shares valued at $1.00M was made by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 5. Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of stock or 200 shares. Roos John Victor sold $18,169 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, February 14. $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Weaver Amy E.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 53,010 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $163.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 5,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,446 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Pfizer Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Lowers Guidance – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer Continues To Build Its Long-Term Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2,448 shares to 6,183 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE:BDX) by 1,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,633 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Annex Advisory Limited Co holds 51,403 shares. Front Barnett Associates Ltd Liability Company holds 13,278 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 415,534 shares. Park Natl Corp Oh has 0.47% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Baxter Bros Incorporated holds 17,706 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Limited invested in 0.1% or 54,630 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Lc Oh holds 1.97% or 73,652 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 2.62 million shares stake. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt stated it has 1.77% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 359,380 were accumulated by Twin Capital Management Inc. Monarch Cap Management holds 117,278 shares or 1.81% of its portfolio. Cipher LP holds 0.15% or 43,634 shares in its portfolio. Maple Mngmt has invested 0.28% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability owns 0.05% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 9,366 shares. Horizon Invests Limited accumulated 85,150 shares or 0.13% of the stock.