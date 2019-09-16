As Pfizer (PFE) Share Value Declined, Pinnacle Holdings Has Lifted Its Stake; As Kemper Del (KMPR) Stock Declined, Trexquant Investment LP Has Decreased Stake

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Kemper Corp Del (KMPR) by 38.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 6,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 10,942 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $944,000, down from 17,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Kemper Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $75.69. About 410,013 shares traded. Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) has risen 12.63% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical KMPR News: 13/03/2018 – KEMPER CORP – THE NOTICE IS WITH RESPECT TO PENDING TRANSACTION BETWEEN PARTIES ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 13, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Kemper Short-Interest Ratio Rises 61% to 12 Days; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 13/03/2018 – KEMPER CORP – CO,INFINITY PROPERTY & CASUALTY CORP RECEIVED NOTICE FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION GRANTING EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD; 13/03/2018 – Kemper Corp: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q; 30/04/2018 – KEMPER 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $609.8M; 30/04/2018 – KEMPER 1Q OPER EPS $1.10, EST. 74C; 13/03/2018 Kemper Announces Early Termination of HSR Waiting Period; 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KEMPER CORPORATION’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – Kemper Announces Robert Otis as New Preferred Home and Auto Leader

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Pfizer (PFE) by 0.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 90 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 23,523 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 billion, up from 23,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Pfizer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 22.86 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA CLIENTS GAIN ACCESS TO PFIZER ONCOLOGY PRODUCTS; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer signs deal with Allogene to develop cancer cell therapy; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: EMA Accepts Application for Dacomitinib for Same Indication; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: No New Safety Signals Observed, Safety Profile Consistent With Known Safety Profile in Advance Renal Cell Carcinoma; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and Allogene Therapeutics Enter into Asset Contribution Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR XTANDI SNDA

More notable recent Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Kemper Appoints Cheryl Kingsfield Neal as President of Kemper Life – Business Wire” published on April 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kemper Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Kemper Corporation’s (NYSE:KMPR) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 12,360 shares to 35,509 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 8,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,639 shares, and has risen its stake in Gopro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO).

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $34,875 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold KMPR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 42.36 million shares or 3.21% more from 41.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hrt Financial Lc has invested 0.04% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). 64,855 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com. Captrust accumulated 8,451 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company owns 127,149 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Partners reported 18,182 shares stake. Regions owns 2,344 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). 4,090 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 0.03% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Invesco has 0.01% invested in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) for 429,883 shares. Federated Pa has 0.1% invested in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) for 458,662 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.05% or 45,357 shares. 1St Source Bancshares holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) for 2,500 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 20,700 shares.

Analysts await Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 13.21% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMPR’s profit will be $91.93 million for 13.71 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Kemper Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $269.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 4,250 shares to 68,255 shares, valued at $727.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lannett Company (NYSE:LCI) by 710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,123 shares, and cut its stake in Argan (NYSE:AGX).