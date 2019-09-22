As Pfizer (PFE) Share Value Declined, Holder Webster Bank Has Cut Position; Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Cut Its Chevron New (CVX) Stake by $726,640

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 5,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 273,375 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.02M, down from 279,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.42M shares traded or 90.50% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 04/05/2018 – PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280333 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/05/2018 06:59 AM

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 8,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 71,171 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08M, down from 79,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 40.53 million shares traded or 56.72% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New lndications; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – RETACRIT HAS BEEN APPROVED AS A BIOSIMILAR, NOT AS AN INTERCHANGEABLE PRODUCT; 15/03/2018 – Global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market to Reach Over US$ 3.9 Billion By 2025; Upsurge in the; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – JOINED TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK, WILL HAVE ACCESS TO CLINICAL DATA FROM TRINETX’S NETWORK OF HEALTHCARE ORGANIZATIONS; 05/03/2018 Japan 2018 Drug Price Revision: Ono Opdivo another 24% cut after 50% price cut ~1yr ago $MRK Keytruda 11% cut $PFE Bavencio 12% cut $AGN Botox 18% cut Chugai Rituxan 26% cut Chugai Herceptin 20% cut; 17/05/2018 – LYRICA® (PREGABALIN) ORAL SOLUTION CV PHASE 3 TRIAL IN; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Ca

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Leaner Pfizer Positioned to Boost R&D Output – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “6 September Healthcare IPOs Investors Should Take Stock Of – Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer (PFE) Presents Scientific Advancements in Cancer Care at ESMO – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Webster Bank, which manages about $726.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Etfs/Usa (EEMV) by 14,510 shares to 34,448 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 15,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) Lp accumulated 42,809 shares. Hallmark Management Incorporated reported 366,897 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 1.01% or 1.34 million shares in its portfolio. Farmers National Bank invested 2.72% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hilton Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 4,140 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd holds 0.27% or 37,957 shares in its portfolio. Coastline Tru Com, Rhode Island-based fund reported 115,940 shares. First United Financial Bank Tru reported 11,638 shares stake. Evergreen Management Limited Co reported 50,180 shares. 118,038 are owned by First State Bank Of Mount Dora Ser. Cumberland Advisors Inc reported 5,250 shares. Investec Asset Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 307,581 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust invested in 0.34% or 97,853 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 576,357 shares. Old Point Tru & Svcs N A holds 1.68% or 76,315 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.79 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91 billion and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 1.42 million shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $35.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 318,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 688,571 shares, and has risen its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 16.44 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc accumulated 35,758 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Cubic Asset Mngmt accumulated 4,172 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.27% or 7,984 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has invested 2.31% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Northstar Grp Inc Inc holds 0.19% or 3,705 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 354,588 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Co owns 38,208 shares. 19,902 were accumulated by Cobblestone Cap Lc Ny. The California-based Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc has invested 0.05% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fairfield Bush And holds 40,029 shares. Northside Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.43% or 8,846 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Inc owns 729,594 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Merriman Wealth Ltd Company reported 4,143 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 2.56M shares or 0.83% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.75% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).