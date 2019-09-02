As Pfizer (PFE) Share Value Declined, Holder Thornburg Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake by $20.91 Million; Great Point Partners Lifted Its Stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals (Put) (ICPT) by $22.20 Million

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 497,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 2.29M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.45 million, down from 2.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 17.91 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 24/05/2018 – ? Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 17/04/2018 – Canada says working with U.S. FDA to address EpiPen shortage; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Declares Dividend of 34c; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 11/03/2018 – PFE:ELIQUIS SHOWED LOWER STROKE RATE VS RIVAROXABAN, DABIGATRAN; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS INFORMED FDA A FEW MONTHS AGO THAT IT HAD INTERMITTENT EPIPEN SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS FROM PFIZER; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (ICPT) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.77% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.74M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $64.18. About 321,571 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 10/04/2018 – Intercept Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 04/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed $120 Million Public Offering and Concurrent $92 Million Private Placement of Commo; 04/04/2018 – ICPT SEES 1Q TOTAL OCALIVA PRESCRIPTIONS FILLED CONSISTENT W/4Q; 13/04/2018 – Liver Biopsy Data from POISE Phase 3 Substudy Supports Obeticholic Acid’s Ability to Reverse or Stabilize Fibrosis and Cirrho; 05/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement of Common; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT – EXPECTS NET SALES OF OCALIVA FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, TO BE SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN NET SALES OF OCALIVA FOR QTR ENDED DEC 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – 2018 WORLDWIDE OCALIVA NET SALES CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $170 MLN AND $185 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Intercept Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $81.6M; 13/04/2018 – INTERCEPT COMMENTS ON SUBSTUDY FROM POISE PHASE 3 TRIAL

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83M and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Savara Inc by 1.16 million shares to 660,366 shares, valued at $4.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 1.67 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.96M shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold ICPT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.59 million shares or 96.09% more from 19.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree LP stated it has 542 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 96,024 shares. Tributary Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) or 13,400 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Co holds 674,348 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Artal Group Incorporated accumulated 50,000 shares. Spark Inv Ltd Liability reported 0.49% stake. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.01% stake. 60,573 are held by Parametric Associate Ltd. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Pathstone Family Office has 0% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 40 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). D E Shaw stated it has 22,303 shares. Cap Invsts stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 6 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 29,870 shares.

More notable recent Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intercept Pharmaceuticals Enters Oversold Territory (ICPT) – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intercept up 23% premarket on positive OCA data – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Intercept Pharmaceuticals vs. Gilead Sciences – Nasdaq” published on May 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 108,219 shares to 450,033 shares, valued at $31.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 119,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Peabody Energy Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Ltd Com accumulated 1,457 shares or 0% of the stock. Montgomery Invest has 0.36% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 18,962 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Td Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.6% or 9.25M shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Lc holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 88,335 shares. Northstar has 0.23% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Opus Cap Group Ltd reported 18,373 shares. Violich Cap Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 26,470 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Tru Fund holds 1.03% or 110,380 shares in its portfolio. Lynch & Associates In reported 200,504 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Co has 40,126 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 0% or 2.32M shares. 20,030 were accumulated by At Bankshares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Communications Ma reported 56.74M shares. Schmidt P J Investment Management has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).