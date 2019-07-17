As Pfizer (PFE) Share Value Declined, Holder Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Cut Position by $183.07 Million; As Metlife (MET) Market Value Rose, Etrade Capital Management Has Upped Its Position

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 30.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 14,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,371 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, up from 47,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $50.11. About 468,798 shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 04/05/2018 – Moody’s withdraws General American Life’s Aa3 financial strength rating on merger into Metropolitan Tower Life; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE ANNOUNCES NEW FINANCIAL WELLNESS PRODUCT; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N : ATLANTIC EQUITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc. (MET); 07/03/2018 – MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 06/03/2018 Metlife’s Matus Says Markets Still in ‘Expansion’ Mode (Video); 22/05/2018 – MetLife’s Board Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Asia Total Adjusted Earnings Up 11%; 16/04/2018 – Employers and Employees Embrace Automation but Fear Loss of Workplace Humanity; 02/04/2018 – MetLife to Hold Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 4.36M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,577 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 4.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $42.97. About 2.31 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Trial of Axitinib, Known as Inlyta, Was Stopped ‘Due to Futility’; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Still Sees 2018 Adjusted R&D Expenses $7.4B-$7.9B; 06/03/2018 – Pfizer: Stephen Sanger to Retire From Board at Holder Meeting in April; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Rev $12.9B; 06/04/2018 – North American Over the Counter Drugs Market 2018-2023 Forecast to Reach $55.6 Billion with Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Bayer Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 25/05/2018 – Australian anti-trust watchdog loses appeal against Pfizer over Lipitor sales; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Pipeline As Deep, Focused As It Has Ever Been

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 682,562 shares to 5.05M shares, valued at $201.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 1.21M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.77 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md, Maryland-based fund reported 107.08 million shares. South Texas Money Management Limited stated it has 54,630 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Yorktown Management & has 0.69% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp has 0.47% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 293,100 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Paloma Management holds 1.27 million shares. Front Barnett Assocs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Guyasuta Invest Advsrs holds 775,766 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) owns 0.08% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 206,324 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.13% or 665,462 shares. Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.7% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). White Pine Investment reported 144,604 shares. 6,000 were accumulated by Prescott Grp Mgmt Lc. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Gru Lc reported 39,948 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 76,700 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $219.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 26,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,482 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).