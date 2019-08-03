As Pfizer (PFE) Share Value Declined, Holder London Co Of Virginia Has Lowered Holding by $3.36 Million; Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) Stock Rose While Weber Alan W Has Lowered Its Position by $1.02 Billion

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28M, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.12. About 1.80M shares traded or 28.71% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 19/03/2018 – KRATOS BELIEVES INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF CO; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract with $93.3 Million Potential Value; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Sees 2Q Rev $140M-$150M; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Believes Its Insiders Currently Own About 15% of the C; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase lll; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 16/03/2018 – Proud to be an American, but not proud that our financial system rewards incompetent mangers and companies like Kratos $KTOS that have a history of running afoul of the law @USArmy @GoArmy @usairforce @USAgov @USNavy; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. $0

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 79,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 4.92 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.12 million, down from 5.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.29M shares traded or 11.93% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Mo; 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and Eli Lilly’s Taltz Claim Their Share of the Switching Population; 02/05/2018 – CDRD and Pfizer Canada Partner to Establish The CDRD Life Sciences Executive Institute; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: Burglars made off with Viagra in pharmacy heist; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS EPIPEN SUPPLY LEVELS MAY VARY ACROSS WHOLESALERS AND PHARMACIES; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS ENDED TALKS W/ PFIZER ON CONSUMER HEALTH; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 ATTR-ACT STUDY OF; 21/05/2018 – Association of Community Cancer Centers and Pfizer Offer Grant Opportunities Focused on Improving Quality of Breast Cancer Care; 09/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 9 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE DID NOT PUT IN A FINAL BID FOR PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT – SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH SITUATION

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 170,768 shares to 261,864 shares, valued at $23.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 141,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 91,178 were accumulated by Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Goodwin Daniel L holds 4,733 shares. Moreover, Franklin Res Incorporated has 0.68% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 29.70 million shares. Peoples Svcs Corporation reported 2.62% stake. Sonata Gru Incorporated has 16,555 shares. South State Corporation reported 259,664 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Monroe Fincl Bank Mi holds 36,767 shares. Town And Country Bancshares And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust holds 2.45% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 121,470 shares. Lederer Assocs Invest Counsel Ca stated it has 5,515 shares. Sectoral Asset invested in 419,126 shares. 2.03M are held by Panagora Asset Inc. Tru Com Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.83% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 38,245 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Boys Arnold holds 0.81% or 128,073 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability reported 3,456 shares.

