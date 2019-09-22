As Pfizer (PFE) Share Value Declined, Gemmer Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Addenda Capital Lifted Its Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Position by $11.66 Million

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 75.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 228,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 530,050 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.23M, up from 301,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $58.2. About 1.67 million shares traded or 1.71% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX; 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (PFE) by 75.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 23,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 7,679 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $333,000, down from 30,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 43.92 million shares traded or 69.80% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s quit-smoking Chantix fails study in adolescent smokers; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Receives Complete Response Letter From FDA on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer in a Quandary Over Consumer-Health Business (Video); 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.05 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 680.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALLS FOR HYDROMORPHONE HCL INJECTION; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 17/04/2018 – MERCK TO STUDY PCV-15 V114 FOR PNEUMOCOCCAL DISEASE VACCINE; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer Oncology to Showcase Clinical Advances from its Growing Portfolio and Research Pipeline at ASCO; 30/05/2018 – FDA – XELJANZ IS MADE BY PFIZER LABS

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) A Strong Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Gold Is Breaking Out To 5-Year Highs and Could Be Going Much Higher – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s (NYSE:AEM) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Agnico Eagle – 2019 Will Be The Harvesting Year – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 15,896 shares to 13,450 shares, valued at $542,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 3,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,257 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Merck KGaA, Pfizer (PFE) Announce CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for BAVENCIO Plus Axitinib for First-Line Treatment of Patients with Advanced RCC – StreetInsider.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Leaner Pfizer Positioned to Boost R&D Output – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94M and $373.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,864 shares to 13,654 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Intl Equity Etf (SCHF) by 71,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Schw Us Brd Mkt Etf (SCHB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Md Sass Services reported 38,200 shares. 78,298 were accumulated by Next Fin Group. Wms Partners Ltd Co holds 72,644 shares. Orca Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has 23,676 shares. Wealthcare Cap Ltd owns 663 shares. Westover Advisors Ltd holds 5,457 shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 4,733 shares. Girard Prtn invested in 0.7% or 91,063 shares. Pure Advsr Inc reported 29,712 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Thornburg Inv Management has invested 1.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Miller Howard invested in 2.53% or 1.99 million shares. Moreover, Da Davidson & Communications has 0.3% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 366,347 shares. Alberta Inv, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 46,400 shares. Johnson Financial Group Inc reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Stevens First Principles Advisors holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 34,897 shares.