As Pfizer (PFE) Share Value Declined, Enterprise Financial Services Lifted by $1.57 Million Its Holding; Birch Hill Investment Advisors Lowered Its Holding in Donaldson (DCI) as Stock Value Declined

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 109.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 37,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 71,526 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, up from 34,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34.68. About 8.46 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER ENDS PFIZER TALKS ON CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS WORKING WITH PFIZER INC AND U.S. FDA TO ADDRESS CANADIAN SHORTAGE OF MYLAN’S EPIPEN ALLERGY ANTIDOTE; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – AS PART OF 20-YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT, PFIZER WILL RELOCATE ITS GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS FROM 235 EAST 42ND STREET TO SPIRAL; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY PRESENT DATA ON ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS; 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Hosts Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/03/2018 – Daily FT: GSK pulls out of $20 b race for Pfizer consumer assets

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Donaldson Inc (DCI) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 37,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 756,239 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.86M, down from 793,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Donaldson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $46.46. About 170,982 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 07/03/2018 – Donaldson at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 30/05/2018 – Tennis-Dimitrov survives Donaldson dogfight to reach third round; 30/05/2018 – Donaldson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Previder tackles enterprise cloud demand with ADVA’s DCI solution; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co 2Q Adj EPS 43c; 29/05/2018 – ENACOMM Teams Up with Core Banking Provider DCI to Bring Conversational Banking to Hundreds of Financial Institutions across th; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $90 MLN TO $100 MLN; 29/05/2018 – ENACOMM Teams Up with Core Banking Provider DCI to Bring Conversational Banking to Hundreds of Financial Institutions across the U.S; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co: Forecasts Full-Year Sales to Increase About 15% and Adjusted EPS to Be Up 17% to 19%; 04/05/2018 – As Trump’s tariffs bite, small U.S. manufacturers begin to tap the brakes

Analysts await Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. DCI’s profit will be $77.78 million for 19.04 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Donaldson Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $27,468 activity.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18,340 shares to 359,225 shares, valued at $17.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc by 2,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,185 shares to 1,024 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.