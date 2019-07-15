As Pfizer (PFE) Share Value Declined, Altavista Wealth Management Has Boosted Position by $971,544; As Arrow Electronics (ARW) Stock Declined, Shareholder Oarsman Capital Lowered Its Holding

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (PFE) by 29.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 23,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 102,094 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 78,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.6. About 10.36M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: To Present Research on Late-Phase Investigational Compounds; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Bd of Directors; 09/04/2018 – South Africa may ask pharma firms for fee to clear drug review backlog; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 ATTR-ACT STUDY OF; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pfizer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFE); 17/04/2018 – Biovica International AB: Positive results with DiviTum® from new Pfizer study presented at the AACR congress; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer consumer assets

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics (ARW) by 49.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 7,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,757 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, down from 15,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Arrow Electronics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $68.38. About 143,836 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 8.99% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 02/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.2 per share. ARW’s profit will be $169.44 million for 8.55 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual EPS reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsr Lp holds 425,439 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt stated it has 7,467 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 32,244 shares in its portfolio. 1.05 million are held by Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp. Burney holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 72,729 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 9,969 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Schwartz Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 82,000 shares stake. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 45,156 shares stake. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.06% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Numerixs Invest Technologies holds 1,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Tower Research Capital Limited (Trc) holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 9,834 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc invested in 0% or 56,800 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 96,100 shares.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond (LAG) by 17,109 shares to 107,520 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Value Etf by 27,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,618 shares to 26,750 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

