As Pfizer (PFE) Share Price Declined, W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Upped Its Stake; Nvidia (NVDA) Holding Held by Woodstock Corp

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 661.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 74,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 86,163 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73 million, up from 11,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 18.68M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 18/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS – URGES PFIZER SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL 7 FOR CORPORATE POLITICAL SPENDING DISCLOSURE; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 26/04/2018 – “The Future of Getting Old” – With Old Age, New Possibilities; 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video); 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on biosimilars; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER: PDL1 IS BIOMARKER WITH ‘SOLID DATA’ FOR PFS AND OS; 18/04/2018 – N4 Pharma Starts Generic Viagra Clinical Trial; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer to Move Its Headquarters to Hudson Yards Office Building; 19/04/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to Listen to Webcast of April 26 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 40.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,709 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91 million, up from 12,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $181.94. About 7.47 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia halts self-driving tests in wake of Uber accident; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 30/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cooke Bieler Lp reported 5,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Schulhoff &, a Ohio-based fund reported 59,753 shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 1.2% or 1.33M shares in its portfolio. 1St Source Bancshares stated it has 141,365 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. De Burlo Grp Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corp has invested 0.8% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Com reported 0.14% stake. Merriman Wealth Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Northstar Gru reported 0.22% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Strategic Wealth Advisors holds 0.41% or 125,203 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Co invested in 100,142 shares or 1.51% of the stock. 7.71M are held by Prudential Public Ltd Liability Com. Randolph Inc owns 427,265 shares or 3.18% of their US portfolio. Heritage Investors Mngmt Corporation reported 403,026 shares. Artemis Inv Management Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisors has invested 1.21% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Intersect Capital Ltd Liability holds 7,146 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.13% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 14,155 shares. Blue Financial Cap reported 9,046 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Limited Liability Company owns 0.31% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2.21M shares. Bp Pcl owns 57,000 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt reported 229,207 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Moreover, Alphamark has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Generation Management Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 1.23M shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.47% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Rafferty Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.76% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hayek Kallen Inv holds 0.81% or 7,760 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Inc reported 0.35% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Inverness Counsel Ltd Company Ny has invested 1.19% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Hightower Limited Liability Com has 0.1% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).