As Pfizer (PFE) Share Price Declined, Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Lowered Position by $592,200; Brinker Capital Increases Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 51.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 7,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 22,979 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, up from 15,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $41.27. About 9.55 million shares traded or 0.08% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 25/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Morgan Stanley lures top financial institutions banker from Citi; 13/03/2018 – NORSK HYDRO ASA NHY.OL : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 01/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY TEAMS UP WITH TAIWAN PE FUND TO BID FOR CNS: EDN; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – Denovo Biopharma to Participate at Morgan Stanley 4th Annual China Summit; 18/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $40; 14/05/2018 – Amazon has added $7 billion in gross profit in the first quarter, which is more than the growth expected from the top five retailers combined, Morgan Stanley wrote in a note Monday; 23/05/2018 – Global banks scrap for share of expected China MSCI trading boom; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – QTRLY WEALTH MANAGEMENT NET REVENUES $4,374 MLN VS $4,058 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/03/2018 – Global Equity Offerings Rise 16% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 14,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 80,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, down from 94,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.87. About 22.01M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – Arash Massoudi: FT scoop: GlaxoSmithKline is in pole position to win the $20bn auction for Pfizer’s consumer health biz (Advil,; 21/05/2018 – Association of Community Cancer Centers and Pfizer Offer Grant Opportunities Focused on Improving Quality of Breast Cancer Care; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For The Treatment Of Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Pipeline As Deep, Focused As It Has Ever Been; 25/05/2018 – Pfizer is under pressure to resolve a shortage of life-saving EpiPens; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 357,429 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd Co owns 94,986 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Drexel Morgan & has invested 0.21% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Jcic Asset has 142,287 shares. Moreover, Amica Mutual Insur has 0.96% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 180,332 shares. Country Club Trust Co Na holds 304,405 shares. Hutchinson Mgmt Ca accumulated 50,207 shares or 0.64% of the stock. 87,378 were accumulated by Susquehanna International Gru Limited Liability Partnership. Moreover, Corda Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc has 3.19% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1,457 shares. Sandhill Ptnrs Lc invested in 0.11% or 18,947 shares. Coldstream Capital Mngmt Inc reported 93,345 shares stake. Violich stated it has 0.28% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Spc reported 9,695 shares. Castleark Management holds 6,500 shares.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 15,313 shares to 2,737 shares, valued at $402,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 53,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,722 shares, and cut its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New.

