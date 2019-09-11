As Pfizer (PFE) Share Price Declined, Segment Wealth Management Raised Its Stake; Ares Management Has Increased Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) Holding by $747,880 as Market Value Declined

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 7,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 137,686 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, up from 130,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $37.03. About 3.16M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S CRESTOR SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH OVER $1B FOR U.S. MKT; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Several Potential Near-Term Opportunities in Core Therapeutic Areas; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA AND PFIZER ON EPIPEN SUPPLY; 15/05/2018 – Biosims are tough: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PHARMACIA AND UPJOHN CO, QUESTCOR PHARMACEUTICALS, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, NPS PHARMA; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS HAS NOT YET MADE A DECISION, BUT CONTINUES TO EXPECT ONE IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ALSO ACCEPTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR DACOMITINIB FOR SAME INDICATION; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA TO PAY DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES/SHARE; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY PRESENT DATA ON ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS; 01/05/2018 – Health Care Down After Merck, Pfizer Earnings — Health Care Roundup

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 149,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.61% . The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05 million, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.8. About 520,110 shares traded. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC FILES NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – Texas Center for the Missing and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas Launch Digital Billboard Campaign Timed with National Missing; 08/03/2018 – UNIPER TO EXPAND LNG BUSINESS AS MARKET BECOMES GLOBAL: CCO; 30/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Set Date for 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Teleconference; 23/04/2018 – DJ Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCO); 22/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Regained NYSE Compliance Upon Filing of Form 10-Q on May 22; 30/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor 4Q Rev $729.1M; 08/03/2018 – UNIPER CCO KEITH MARTIN SPEAKS ON LNG IN DUSSELDORF; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clear Channel Outdoor’s Ratings Won’t Be Impacted By The Bankruptcy Filing Of Iheart, But A Separation From Iheart Would Be A Credit Positive; 30/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor 4Q Loss $543M

More notable recent Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Clear Channel Outdoor prices equity offering – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings starts trading as independent company – PRNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Clear Channel Outdoor launches 100M-share secondary – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Comments on Benefits From Recent Capital Markets Activities and Provides Guidance for the Second Half of 2019 – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Clear Media Announces 2019 Interim Results – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold CCO shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 31.87 million shares or 0.64% less from 32.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.70M were accumulated by Gamco Invsts Et Al. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated holds 224,877 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 69,690 shares. Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 59,055 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Renaissance Tech Ltd Co invested 0.01% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 43,722 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 49,696 shares. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 80,104 shares. Gallagher Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 617,982 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO).

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87B and $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.91M shares to 548,472 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capitala Fin Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) by 270,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,672 shares, and cut its stake in Solar Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:SLRC).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.55 million activity. Shares for $35,442 were bought by WELLS SCOTT on Wednesday, August 14. Shares for $463,360 were bought by HOBSON ANDREW W on Friday, August 16. COLEMAN BRIAN D. had bought 20,000 shares worth $48,852 on Wednesday, August 14. 400,000 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) shares with value of $913,680 were bought by MORELAND W BENJAMIN.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swedbank has invested 0.58% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Shelton Mngmt reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Clark Cap Mngmt Grp has invested 0.87% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.83% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hartford Investment Mngmt reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.7% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). New England Rech And Mngmt Inc accumulated 1.41% or 49,134 shares. Barton invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Bancorp Of Omaha stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id holds 13,767 shares. Appleton Ma has 39,398 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 155,171 were accumulated by Adams Asset Advisors Limited Liability Co. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt holds 263,661 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. 7,977 are held by First Commonwealth Financial Corp Pa. Schmidt P J Investment Management accumulated 0.12% or 10,018 shares.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00M and $472.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 6,688 shares to 59,677 shares, valued at $6.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 5,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,607 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KIE).