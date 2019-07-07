As Pfizer (PFE) Share Price Declined, Joel Isaacson & Company Has Raised Its Position; Gladius Capital Management LP Has Lifted Stake in Texas Instrs (TXN) by $152.21 Million

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 21.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 1,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,976 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $846.00 million, up from 6,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.06 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 27,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,489 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 65,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 17.36M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING, UNDERESTIMATED CHALLENGE FOR KISQUALI IN US; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pfizer latest to test gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy; 01/05/2018 – Health Care Down After Merck, Pfizer Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer business need not be costly move; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer to Resolve Claims It Used Foundation as Conduit to Pay Copays of Medicare Patients Taking Three Pfizer Drugs; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International AB: Positive results with DiviTum® from new Pfizer study presented at the AACR congress; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Presentation at Healthcare Conference; 23/05/2018 – FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients with Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; EST. 854M RUPEES

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 19 sales for $32.64 million activity. 6,648 shares were sold by BLINN MARK A, worth $683,813. $601,658 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by Whitaker Darla H. $402,732 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by Van Haren Julie. Barker Ellen also sold $145,203 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. $2.21 million worth of stock was sold by XIE BING on Friday, January 25. 23,174 shares were sold by Ilan Haviv, worth $2.34 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Virginia Va has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund owns 18,659 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. British Columbia Investment Corporation holds 462,747 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. 49,370 are owned by Park Corp Oh. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,083 shares. Findlay Park Prtn Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 497,313 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.51% or 269,888 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab holds 0.56% or 2.54 million shares. Summit Wealth Advisors Ltd, a Louisiana-based fund reported 8,545 shares. 2,345 are owned by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Hyman Charles D invested 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Daiwa Grp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 37,066 shares. Rockland holds 4,761 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gideon has 1.57% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 41,422 shares. Fiera Capital has invested 0.08% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1811.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 46,155 shares to 16,019 shares, valued at $1.96B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,351 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Inv Limited Com holds 0.04% or 14,915 shares. Perkins Capital holds 1.66% or 59,449 shares. Rowland Invest Counsel Adv accumulated 0% or 59,803 shares. Cobblestone Advsr Lc New York reported 0.16% stake. 318,488 were reported by Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability. Beacon Fincl Group Inc stated it has 0.97% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur owns 59.68 million shares. 99,592 were reported by Rampart Investment Limited Liability Corporation. Dt Invest Limited Liability Corporation holds 109,571 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Bb&T reported 0.8% stake. Warren Averett Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 13,331 shares. Brinker Capital owns 279,080 shares. Michigan-based Blue Chip Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.48% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Paragon Cap Management Ltd has 33,297 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. 111,579 are held by Cornercap Counsel.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $685.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Advt Div Inc (EVT) by 35,728 shares to 768,381 shares, valued at $17.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DLS) by 5,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,186 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.