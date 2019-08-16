As Pfizer (PFE) Share Price Declined, Holder Gofen & Glossberg Has Trimmed Position by $403,830; As Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Fine Capital Partners LP Upped Stake

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62 million, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $295.07M market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $15.62. About 147,948 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer (PFE) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 9,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 462,836 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.66M, down from 472,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Pfizer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 21.59M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER- FDA GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR XALKORI FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY SYSTEMIC ALCL THAT IS ALK-POSITIVE; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – STUDIES EVALUATING INLYTA IN COMBINATION WITH IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS FOR VARIETY OF ADVANCED STAGE CANCERS, INCLUDING RCC, TO CONTINUE; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Mo; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS PULLS OUT OF PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH AUCTION; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI INC – STRATEGIC RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP A HYBRID PHYSICS- AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-POWERED SOFTWARE PLATFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jag Cap Lc has 0.04% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd holds 1.56% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 93,316 shares. Saybrook Nc has invested 0.65% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Agf Investments, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 546,075 shares. Wetherby Asset invested in 0.73% or 138,528 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Management has 0.95% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Wi has 1.18% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 213,323 shares. Jacobs And Ca holds 179,262 shares. Pinnacle Finance Prtn Inc holds 0.61% or 179,117 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett And Company Limited Company reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Huntington Savings Bank has 0.96% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Scholtz And Comm Ltd Liability invested in 8,150 shares. Bontempo Ohly Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.11% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Independent Investors invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mercer Cap Advisers accumulated 0.7% or 24,405 shares.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 39,139 shares to 236,455 shares, valued at $15.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 1,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MPAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 28,733 shares. Missouri-based Parkside Bancorporation And Trust has invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Heartland Advisors Inc invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 11,407 shares. Teton has invested 0.04% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Co owns 37,991 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fine Cap Partners Ltd Partnership holds 3.84% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 1.41 million shares. Tieton Management Lc stated it has 4.15% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Ameriprise, Minnesota-based fund reported 772,071 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0% or 20,600 shares in its portfolio. American Group Inc reported 14,184 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 0.01% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA).