As Pfizer (PFE) Share Price Declined, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Cut Stake; As Recro Pharma (REPH) Stock Rose, Shareholder Newtyn Management Cut by $2.47 Million Its Stake

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 33.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 10.43M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 20.69 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $878.71M, down from 31.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 16.80 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – PFIZER – IN TRIAL, MOST COMMON ADVERSE EVENTS THAT OCCURRED IN AT LEAST 5 PERCENT OF PATIENTS WERE NAUSEA, HEADACHE, VOMITING, OTHERS; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s quit-smoking Chantix fails study in adolescent smokers; 10/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Bd of Directors; 05/03/2018 – DAN R. LITTMAN ELECTED TO PFIZER’S BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation) Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently Published Study from Spherix Global Insights; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 02/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of Stan Bukofzer, M.D. as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical and Scientific Officer

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 494,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Recro Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $263.75M market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.76. About 104,501 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has risen 88.61% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.61% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA GETS COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER FROM FDA; 24/05/2018 – Health Care Down as Pfizer, Recro Weighs — Health Care Roundup; 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Backs FY18 Guidance of CDMO Revenue of About $70M; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL STATES DATA FROM AD HOC ANALYSES & SELECTIVE SECONDARY ENDPOINTS SUGGEST ANALGESIC EFFECT DOES NOT MEET EXPECTATIONS OF FDA; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma: Data Shows IV Meloxicam Provides Rapid and Sustained Pain Relief Following Bunionectomy Surgery; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Letter Says Analgesic Effect Does Not Meet the Expectations of the FDA; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE AND LEACHABLE DATA PROVIDED IN NDA; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 1.8% Position in Recro Pharma; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA; 24/05/2018 – FDA declines to approve Recro Pharma’s non-opioid pain shot

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $55.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 2.78 million shares to 9.35M shares, valued at $563.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE:CPE) by 1.32 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $360,000 activity.