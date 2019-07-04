As Pfizer (PFE) Share Price Declined, American Investment Services Decreased Stake by $3.15 Million; As Mettler Toledo (MTD) Share Price Rose, Page Arthur B Decreased Position

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 33.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 75,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 149,933 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37M, down from 224,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 9.33M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – Pfizer at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – FOCUS-Takeda CEO prescribes surgical R&D cuts after $62 bln Shire deal; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Hosts Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 22/05/2018 – Pfizer Begins a Phase 1/2 Study to Evaluate Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine; 21/05/2018 – Association of Community Cancer Centers and Pfizer Offer Grant Opportunities Focused on Improving Quality of Breast Cancer Care Through Evidence-Based BRCA Genetic Testing; 01/05/2018 – PFE HASN’T GOTTEN ‘ACCEPTABLE OFFER’ FOR CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: EMA Accepts Application for Dacomitinib for Same Indication; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Presentation at Healthcare Conference; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer Oncology to Showcase Clinical Advances from its Growing Portfolio and Research Pipeline at ASCO

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo (MTD) by 41.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 466 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 661 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 1,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Mettler Toledo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $19.15 during the last trading session, reaching $872.45. About 77,734 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 26.40% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.09 earnings per share, up 9.46% or $0.44 from last year’s $4.65 per share. MTD’s profit will be $126.25 million for 42.85 P/E if the $5.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.10 actual earnings per share reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.15% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $60.25 million activity. Shares for $4.78M were sold by MAERKI HANS ULRICH on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $255,744 were sold by Chu Wah-Hui. On Monday, February 11 FILLIOL OLIVER A sold $22.59M worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) or 34,000 shares. $448,900 worth of stock was sold by Vadala Shawn on Wednesday, February 13. 1,100 shares valued at $735,900 were sold by SALICE THOMAS P on Tuesday, February 12. Heidingsfelder Michael sold $3.83 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Pension Serv has invested 0.09% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 3,900 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% or 413 shares. 53,405 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Raymond James Serv Advsr Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 759 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk, Japan-based fund reported 51,973 shares. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Llc New York reported 487 shares. 11,546 were reported by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Greenleaf accumulated 0.01% or 517 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 4,452 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 4,000 shares. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.08% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Llc owns 0.59% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 11,967 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt accumulated 849 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Fdx Advisors reported 1,212 shares stake.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 14.23 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

