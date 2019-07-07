As Pfizer (PFE) Market Value Declined, Wms Partners Has Raised Its Position; Soroban Capital Partners LP Maintains Holding in United Technologies (UTX)

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 162.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 40,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 65,718 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 16.84 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – OFFSET BY EROSION OF CRESTOR SALES; 22/05/2018 – Pfizer: Study Finds Prevnar 13 Associated With Reduced Risk of Hospitalization From Certain Pneumonia in Older Adults; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pfizer latest to test gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – AS PART OF 20-YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT, PFIZER WILL RELOCATE ITS GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS FROM 235 EAST 42ND STREET TO SPIRAL; 18/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS – URGES PFIZER SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL 7 FOR CORPORATE POLITICAL SPENDING DISCLOSURE; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 28/05/2018 – SANOFI TO REFRAIN FROM MEGADEALS LIKE PFIZER CONSUMER BUSINESS; 05/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – LITTMAN WAS ALSO APPOINTED TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEES OF PFIZER’S BOARD; 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational Series; 27/03/2018 – GSK says very confident about consumer margin goal of at least 20 pct

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 2.14 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.88M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $757.98 million, up from 3.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 3.51M shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 20/03/2018 – P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to India’s lndiGo; 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $401.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 15,945 shares to 83,733 shares, valued at $6.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,921 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (Call) (NASDAQ:MAR) by 676,313 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $125.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.