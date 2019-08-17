As Pfizer (PFE) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Marco Investment Management Has Lowered Stake; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Lifted Its American Express Co (AXP) Position by $2.53 Million; Share Price Rose

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 31,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.67M, up from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.63. About 2.09 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 8,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 127,631 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, down from 135,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 27.60 million shares traded or 6.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S NEW MEDICINES REGULATOR SAYS CONSIDERING ASKING PHARMA COMPANIES TO PAY “BACKLOG FEE” TO SPEED UP DRUG APPROVALS; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALLS FOR HYDROMORPHONE HCL INJECTION; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR A SNDA (SNDA) FOR XTANDI®; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 02/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of Stan Bukofzer, M.D. as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical and Scientific Officer; 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Modeling Technology for Drug Discovery; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results From a Study of CHANTIX(R)/CHAMPIX(R) (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – PFIZER CANADA SAYS BESPONSA APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA FOR TREATING ADULTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY B-CELL PRECURSOR ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Global Lc invested in 16,634 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc holds 23.24 million shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Co has invested 0.97% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Twin Capital Management stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Colonial Tru Advsrs holds 24,600 shares. Liberty Cap reported 9,597 shares stake. Nippon Life Invsts Americas invested in 1.24% or 362,300 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 431,782 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Charter Trust owns 255,105 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc holds 0.49% or 137,495 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Private Harbour Invest & Counsel Ltd Company holds 16,985 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Hanseatic Mgmt Services has 3,485 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.19% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The New York-based Wg Shaheen And Assocs Dba Whitney And Co has invested 0.1% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 7,571 shares to 52,110 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 336,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,854 shares, and cut its stake in Alamos Gold In.

