As Pfizer (PFE) Market Value Declined, Shareholder First Interstate Bank Lifted Stake; As Prudential Financial (PRU) Stock Price Declined, Washington Trust Bank Raised by $606,879 Its Position

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) by 10.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 6,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 72,068 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62 million, up from 65,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Prudential Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $84.82. About 1.64M shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 09/05/2018 – Hawaii Renews Agreement With Prudential Retirement to Manage $2.4 B Plan; 22/03/2018 – Hispanicize Event Announces Winners of the Prudential 2018 Positive Impact Awards; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prudential Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRU); 05/03/2018 MOVES-Prudential Funds adds independent director to board; 09/05/2018 – Hawaii renews agreement with Prudential Retirement to manage $2.4 billion plan; 30/04/2018 – Two Virginia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 01/05/2018 – Kunal Patel joins PGIM Fixed Income’s London office; 30/04/2018 – New York students Helena Zimmerman of Purchase and Hailey Richman of Long Island City named among America’s top 10 youth volunt; 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL AUM $1.39T; 27/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Prudential Financial Inc.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 8,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 34,583 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 26,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 21.61M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – FDA OK’S HOSPIRA’S RETACRIT TREATMENT FOR ANEMIA; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Rev $12.9B; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 29/03/2018 – Whoa, $ALNY -7% And from the PM bureau, @BrittanyMeiling has this: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS ACCORD RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT PFIZER VIOLATED FALSE CLAIMS ACT; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer is the latest big drug company to give up on neuroscience research; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer New Drug Sales Show Strength as Investors Wait for M&A

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust (IWD) by 62,752 shares to 5,004 shares, valued at $618,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust (HYG) by 306,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,321 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec stated it has 139,188 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 36,365 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.33% or 302,600 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 889 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,684 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 17,931 shares. Hartford Mngmt Inc reported 0% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Bluemountain Mgmt Llc stated it has 16,949 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amer Assets Invest Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.69% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Amalgamated Bancorp has 0.12% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 52,901 shares. Huntington Natl Bank has invested 0.19% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Mason Street Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.11% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Victory Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 147,491 shares. Natixis holds 0.08% or 134,277 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Opus Mngmt Inc has invested 0.8% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLY) by 38,319 shares to 11,649 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,212 shares, and cut its stake in Amer Express Co (NYSE:AXP).