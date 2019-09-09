As Pfizer (PFE) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Arcadia Investment Management Has Trimmed by $507,444 Its Stake; Facebook (FB) Holder Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Lifted Holding

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 12,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 24,159 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 36,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 19.80M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 13/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Sanofi warns Canada over industry treatment; Pfizer got a big boost from the new tax law; 01/05/2018 – PFE: TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN WILL PLAY ROLE IN CANCER TREATMENTS; 23/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Fresenius walks away from Akorn deal; FDA bounces a Pfizer biosimilar; 21/05/2018 – KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 01/05/2018 – PFE HASN’T GOTTEN ‘ACCEPTABLE OFFER’ FOR CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE KISQUALI IMPORTANT BUT NOT AS LARGE AS ONCE THOUGHT; 22/05/2018 – Pfizer: Study Finds Prevnar 13 Associated With Reduced Risk of Hospitalization From Certain Pneumonia in Older Adults; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI INC – STRATEGIC RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP A HYBRID PHYSICS- AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-POWERED SOFTWARE PLATFORM

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 955.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 89,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 99,199 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, up from 9,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES COMMITTEE SENDS FORMAL INVITATION TO FACEBOOK CEO TO TESTIFY ON USER DATA — LETTER; 14/05/2018 – Full transcript: Former Facebook ad targeting boss Antonio García-Martínez on Too Embarrassed to Ask His book “Chaos Monkeys” will be out in paperback this summer; 29/03/2018 – Facebook memo outlines `ugly truth’ behind its mission; 05/04/2018 – OpenSecrets.org: SCOOP: As the 2016 election wound down, a #DarkMoney group created targeted ads for Facebook & Google with an; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Closing Operations Following Facebook Data Controversy; 15/05/2018 – Facebook says posts with graphic violence rose in early 2018; 20/03/2018 – Ramy Inocencio: Breaking via @business. *CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SUSPENDS CEO ALEXANDER NIX. Board of Cambridge Analytica suspended; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS IN FUTURE, THE PRINCIPLE MUST BE ONE OF “PRIVACY BY DESIGN”; 27/03/2018 – Damian Collins, a member of parliament, last week requested Facebook to make available a senior executive to answer questions about the explosive story; 10/05/2018 – Trove of Russian-Backed Facebook Ads Show 2016 Strategy at Work

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.35B for 14.72 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Wealth, New York-based fund reported 14,392 shares. Cadinha And Commerce Ltd Llc holds 39,228 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv has invested 1.66% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Matrix Asset Incorporated invested in 207,069 shares or 1.5% of the stock. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 13,570 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Amp Invsts Ltd holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 2.28M shares. Lederer & Assoc Inv Counsel Ca has 0.22% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wade G W has 0.23% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 57,420 shares. Atlas Browninc has 47,548 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Oldfield Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.21% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Hawaii-based Ckw Gp has invested 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). One Cap Lc has 94,020 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Miller Management LP reported 29,000 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 4.69M shares. Los Angeles And Equity Research Inc has invested 0.28% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Uss Inv Management Limited holds 3.11% or 1.66M shares. Lateef Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 1,931 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.18% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv has 1,441 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 1.58% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Limited holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 879,142 shares. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division has invested 0.84% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 1.32% or 11,425 shares in its portfolio. Stanley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 3.23% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 17,253 were reported by Fiduciary Trust. State Street Corp owns 92.61M shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. 39,503 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. Acg Wealth owns 35,184 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. L And S owns 55,097 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. 25,411 were accumulated by Adell Harriman & Carpenter.