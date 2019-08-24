As Pfizer (PFE) Market Value Declined, Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Cut Its Holding; Baxter International (BAX) Holder Advisors Asset Management Has Raised Its Position by $611,631

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Baxter International Inc (BAX) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 7,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 36,611 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98 million, up from 29,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Baxter International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 1.74 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: BALANCE SHEET ALLOWS FOR TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Net $389M; 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY View To EPS $2.49-EPS $2.62; 20/03/2018 – AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD AFT.NZ – AFT TO DIVEST TO BAXTER A RANGE OF THEIR NON-CORE HOSPITAL PRODUCTS CURRENTLY SOLD IN NEW ZEALAND; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 7 TO 8 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 19C/SHR FROM 16C, EST. 19.5C; 02/04/2018 – Baxter International Inc. to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Baxter; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 Sales Grwoth Outlook to 7% to 8

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 8,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 242,728 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, down from 251,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 25.75 million shares traded or 1.14% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER IN PACT WITH VIFOR PHARMA FOR RETACRIT COMMERCIALIZATION; 04/05/2018 – Pneumococcal Infections: 2018 Pipeline Highlights – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – IN TRIAL, NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED, AND SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN PROFILE OF INLYTA IN ADVANCED RCC; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER: DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL; 05/03/2018 Japan 2018 Drug Price Revision: Ono Opdivo another 24% cut after 50% price cut ~1yr ago $MRK Keytruda 11% cut $PFE Bavencio 12% cut $AGN Botox 18% cut Chugai Rituxan 26% cut Chugai Herceptin 20% cut; 22/03/2018 – Pfizer has been hoping to fetch as much as $20 billion for its consumer health business, which includes familiar over-the-counter brands such as Advil and Chapstick lip balm; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Hosts Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of Omaha State Bank Wealth Mgmt reported 0.1% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Welch Group Limited Company stated it has 0.03% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Stock Yards Bankshares Tru accumulated 6,684 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Polar Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.09% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 26,358 shares. Family Tru accumulated 0.05% or 1,600 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 62,783 shares. Moors And Cabot Incorporated stated it has 104,176 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Kings Point Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 636 shares. Highlander Management Ltd holds 0.1% or 2,050 shares. Legacy Private Trust has invested 0.09% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Town And Country Commercial Bank And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust holds 0.56% or 14,415 shares in its portfolio. Ghp Inv Advisors holds 0.14% or 13,058 shares in its portfolio. 7,152 were reported by Penn Cap Management.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 5,556 shares to 23,247 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equitie (NYSE:ARE) by 6,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153 shares, and cut its stake in Ofs Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS).

