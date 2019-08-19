As Pfizer (PFE) Market Value Declined, Johnson Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Holding; Bulldog Investors Decreased Its Holding in Duff & Phelps Util & Bond (DUC) by $439,032

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond (DUC) by 16.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 54,879 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 271,878 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 326,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 11,956 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (PFE) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 159,999 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80M, down from 168,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $35.21. About 15.86M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 11/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER HAD RIGHT TO SELECT A MAXIMUM OF FIVE TARGETS; 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG(TM) Approved in the EU for the Treatment of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia in Combination With Chemotherapy; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – JOINED TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK, WILL HAVE ACCESS TO CLINICAL DATA FROM TRINETX’S NETWORK OF HEALTHCARE ORGANIZATIONS; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.20 BLN RUPEES VS 4.53 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO – CREATION OF AISF, A SHELF-STABLE, CRYSTALLINE REAGENT FOR SYNTHESIS OF FLUOROSULFATES AND SULFAMOYL FLUORIDES; 09/05/2018 – US FDA ADDS MYLAN NV’S MYL.O EPIPEN PRODUCTS TO ITS DRUG SHORTAGE LIST DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Large (SCHX) by 16,979 shares to 310,181 shares, valued at $20.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 260,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 436,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Iberiabank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC).

