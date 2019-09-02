As Pfizer (PFE) Market Value Declined, Holder Verity Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $1.11 Million; Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding Upped by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 17.91 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results from a Study of CHANTIX®/CHAMPIX® (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers; 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer signs deal with Allogene to develop cancer cell therapy; 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES Y/Y 16.8%; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES 294.3B YEN; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: Compounds Represent Potential Oncology Advancements in Lung, Breast, Hematologic, Prostate Cancers; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR A SNDA (SNDA) FOR XTANDI®

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 8,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 117,577 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51 million, up from 109,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 8.75M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $86.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 12,595 shares to 29,018 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 6,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Vipers (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation reported 29,820 shares. Macnealy Hoover Inv Mgmt has 33,895 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Palladium Prns Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 574,443 shares or 1.76% of the stock. Spirit Of America Corp New York has 16,900 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Sonata Gp reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cambridge Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.23% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). American Research & Mgmt has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Citigroup invested in 4.81 million shares. Winslow Asset invested in 0.13% or 14,102 shares. New England Private Wealth Limited Co invested 0.22% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Jarislowsky Fraser reported 981,401 shares. 100,000 were accumulated by Advent Capital Mngmt De. Grassi Inv Management has 1.4% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Truepoint Incorporated reported 6,250 shares stake. Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation Ny invested in 0.16% or 40,180 shares.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.38B for 14.33 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

