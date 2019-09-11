As Pfizer (PFE) Market Value Declined, Holder Gyroscope Capital Management Group Lowered by $7.38 Million Its Position; Boston Common Asset Management Upped Its Holding in Baxter Intl Com (BAX) by $377,055 as Stock Rose

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc Com (BAX) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 4,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 83,176 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.76 million, up from 78,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $86.57. About 1.83 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 17/05/2018 – Baxter of California Further Explores a Life Lived True: The Evolving Cultural Movement in Los Angeles; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: BALANCE SHEET ALLOWS FOR TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.78, REV VIEW $11.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Baxter International Inc. to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.85 TO $2.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 14/05/2018 – TIM BAXTER NAMED CEO OF DELTA GALIL PREMIUM BRANDS; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.93; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BAXTER INTL TO Baa1 FROM Baa2, STABLE OUTLOOK

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 87.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 175,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 24,286 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 10.64M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 24/05/2018 – Pfizer under pressure to resolve shortage of life-saving EpiPen; 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks to Buy Pfizer’s Consumer Health-Care Business; 01/05/2018 – Health Care Down After Merck, Pfizer Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 23/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo drops out of bidding for Pfizer consumer unit; Trump policy could hike prices for biosimilars; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Net $3.56B; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Rev $12.9B; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer Doses First Patient Using Investigational Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 07/04/2018 – Top 5 for the past week: #1 @Arie_Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer New Drug Sales Show Strength as Investors Wait for M&A

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10,718 shares to 47,384 shares, valued at $9.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.26 billion for 15.03 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern Com New (NYSE:KSU) by 11,027 shares to 41,545 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,331 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).