As Pfizer (PFE) Market Value Declined, Hamlin Capital Management Lowered by $3.35 Million Its Holding; Atmos Energy (ATO) Stock Price Rose While Sfmg Lifted Its Position

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 13,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.57M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.44. About 625,054 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. –

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 79,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 2.24 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.32M, down from 2.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 21.59M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS CURRENTLY RECEIVING CONTINUAL SUPPLY OF EPIPEN INJECTORS FROM MANUFACTURING PARTNER MERIDIAN MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER’S BIOSIMILAR RETACRIT® (EPOETIN ALFA-EPBX) APPROVED BY U; 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS: RIVIPANSEL PHASE 3 TRIAL END ON TRACK FOR 2H’18; 30/05/2018 – FDA:XELJANZ HAS BOXED WARNING FOR SERIOUS INFECTIONS,MALIGNANCY; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT GIVEN 8 WEEKS LATER IN ADULTS INFECTED WITH HIV; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI IN PACT WITH PFIZER FOR AI-POWERED MOLECULAR MODELING; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXITINIB AS ADJUVANT TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS AT HIGH RISK OF RENAL CELL CARCINOMA RECURRENCE AFTER SURGERY; 13/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Sanofi warns Canada over industry treatment; Pfizer got a big boost from the new tax law

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Violich Capital Mgmt has 26,470 shares. Wetherby Asset invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 98,973 shares. The New York-based Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd has invested 0.05% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Stock Yards Bancshares Tru, Kentucky-based fund reported 85,888 shares. Kistler holds 0.78% or 44,593 shares. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.4% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Prudential reported 7.82 million shares stake. Town Country Comml Bank Tru Co Dba First Bankers Tru Co holds 2.45% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 121,470 shares. Cap reported 1.08% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lifeplan Financial Gru reported 0.27% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 89,084 were accumulated by United Asset Strategies. Private Asset Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 435,671 shares. Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.79% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). New York-based Private Advsrs has invested 2.22% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Square, Boeing, And More – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OK’s Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mylan up 23% premarket on potential Pfizer deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46M and $691.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,006 shares to 51,119 shares, valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 204,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,143 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).