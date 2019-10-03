As Pfizer (PFE) Market Value Declined, Chesley Taft & Associates Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.12 Million; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Declined, Holder Kemper Master Retirement Trust Has Decreased by $546,000 Its Stake

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 12.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 26,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 185,187 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.02M, down from 211,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $35.03. About 5.14 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/03/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights – 2017 Update – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER NOMINATED FOURTH, FIFTH FINAL HEPATIC TARGETS; 04/04/2018 – Riding a wave of positive PhIII readouts, Pfizer gets a snap review for lung cancer drug dacomitinib $PFE; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative; 19/03/2018 – BioDuro Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. Leads to Creation of a Shelf-Stable Fluorosulfation Reagent; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA CLIENTS GAIN ACCESS TO PFIZER ONCOLOGY PRODUCTS; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER’S BIOSIMILAR RETACRIT® (EPOETIN ALFA-EPBX) APPROVED BY U; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER ENDS PFIZER TALKS ON CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 57,100 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48M, down from 64,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.78. About 1.02 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horizon Ltd Liability Com holds 25,125 shares. 7,300 are held by Cornerstone Capital Inc. Wolverine Asset owns 22,996 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Oregon-based Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Company has invested 0.33% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Eagleclaw Cap Managment has invested 0.29% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sound Shore Management Ct owns 3.17 million shares for 2.66% of their portfolio. Trustmark Savings Bank Tru Department holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 122,671 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 55.67M shares. 172,209 were accumulated by Adell Harriman & Carpenter. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cna Fin stated it has 175,358 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Moreover, Perritt Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.27% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Chickasaw Mngmt Lc reported 5,675 shares. Punch Associates Invest Management accumulated 16,699 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Redmond Asset Management Limited Co reported 13,791 shares stake.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 71,521 shares to 256,276 shares, valued at $35.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI) by 10,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Merck KGaA, Pfizer (PFE) Announce CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for BAVENCIO Plus Axitinib for First-Line Treatment of Patients with Advanced RCC – StreetInsider.com” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pfizer (PFE) Announces Prelim. Results from Proof-of-Concept Phase 2 Study of 20-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine Candidate – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “A Cancer Diagnostics Company You Should Own Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.13 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust, which manages about $164.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 17,202 shares to 27,202 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What Is Going On With Philip Morris? – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citi gloomy on Altria-Philip Morris combination – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Philip Morris (PM)/Altria (MO) Merger Getting More Probable, Although PM Should Still Wait – Citi – StreetInsider.com” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria: Certain Wealth In Uncertain Times – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 14.01 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wesbanco National Bank invested in 32,965 shares. Fund Mngmt invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Torch Wealth Management Ltd Com owns 3,525 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc, Virginia-based fund reported 21,690 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests accumulated 3,052 shares. West Chester Capital Advisors holds 3,886 shares. Tru Of Vermont has 13,829 shares. 3,906 are held by Charter Tru. Cheviot Value Management Lc has 3,953 shares. Veritas Asset Mgmt Llp reported 4.41% stake. Bokf Na stated it has 0.26% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Regions Corp stated it has 0.14% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Tctc Limited Com has 0.82% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 191,824 shares. Agf Invs America invested in 1.43% or 53,592 shares. Markel accumulated 0.14% or 114,500 shares.