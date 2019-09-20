As Pfizer (PFE) Market Value Declined, Central Bank & Trust Co Trimmed by $331,143 Its Position; Birmingham Capital Management Co Cut Caterpillar Com (CAT) Stake by $403,240; Shares Declined

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 7,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 26,743 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, down from 34,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 17.09 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/03/2018 – U.S. FDA ADVISORY PANEL VOTES IN FAVOR OF PFIZER INC’S PFE.N TREATMENT, XELJANZ, FOR PATIENTS WITH MODERATE TO SEVERE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – JOINED TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK, WILL HAVE ACCESS TO CLINICAL DATA FROM TRINETX’S NETWORK OF HEALTHCARE ORGANIZATIONS; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer in a Quandary Over Consumer-Health Business (Video); 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 24/05/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS ACCORD RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT PFIZER VIOLATED FALSE CLAIMS ACT; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International AB: Positive results with DiviTum® from new Pfizer study presented at the AACR congress; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For The Treatment Of Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 08/03/2018 – FDA panel backs Pfizer’s Xeljanz as bowel disease treatment; 21/05/2018 – Karo Pharma: KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Com (CAT) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc sold 2,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 64,115 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.74 million, down from 67,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $130.05. About 2.19M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR HEAD OF IR AMY CAMPBELL SPEAKS IN PRESENTATION; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR LATIN AMERICAN MINING SALES SURGE 179% FEB-APRIL; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 25/04/2018 – European Industrials Bulldozed After Caterpillar’s Guidance; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reports earnings of $2.82 per share on revenue of $12.9 billion, surpassing expectations; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar says to close facilities, could affect 880 positions; 13/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 8-K; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts Guidance; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FOR ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION, SALES INTO OIL & GAS APPLICATIONS SEES INCREASING IN 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $295.57M and $221.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft (The) Heinz Co Shs by 18,930 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 11.25 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $443.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 9,197 shares to 37,362 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Reit #986 (VNQ) by 48,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,481 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Msci Pacific Etf (VPL).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.44 billion for 14.84 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.