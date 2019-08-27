As Pfizer (PFE) Market Value Declined, Cambridge Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Stake by $307,104; United Rentals (URI) Shareholder Highland Capital Management LP Decreased Its Holding by $912,000 as Market Value Declined

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $106.66. About 128,357 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 7,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 101,005 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, down from 108,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 3.99 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser has pulled out of discussions with Pfizer over buying its consumer healthcare business; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits goal; 23/03/2018 – GLAXO WITHDRAWS FROM PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BID PROCESS; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE FOR PHASE 3 ATLAS TRIAL OF INLYTA RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL AT A PLANNED INTERIM ANALYSIS DUE TO FUTILITY; 11/03/2018 – PFE:ELIQUIS SHOWED LOWER STROKE RATE VS RIVAROXABAN, DABIGATRAN; 15/05/2018 – Enclara Pharmacia Inks Five-Year Contract Extension with VITAS Healthcare, Continues Highest Service Levels for Patient Medication Management; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.90 million for 4.65 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

