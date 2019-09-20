As Pfizer (PFE) Market Value Declined, Baldwin Brothers Increased by $329,079 Its Position; Diageo Plc Sp/Adr (DEO) Holder Cumberland Partners LTD Has Increased Stake by $380,120 as Stock Price Declined

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 22.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 7,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 41,501 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, up from 33,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 19.24 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 07/04/2018 – Top 5 for the past week: #1 @Arie_Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Smoking-Cessation Pill Chantix Fails in Adolescent Study; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.05 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 680.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) GOAL DATE FOR A DECISION BY FDA IS IN SEPTEMBER 2018; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls as Company Mulls OTC Unit’s Future–Update; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING, UNDERESTIMATED CHALLENGE FOR KISQUALI IN US; 23/05/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Diageo Plc Sp/Adr (DEO) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 2,210 shares as the company's stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 27,510 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.74M, up from 25,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Diageo Plc Sp/Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $161.21. About 341,622 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood And White holds 1.12% or 83,689 shares. Bartlett & Co Ltd Com has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Veritas Asset Mngmt Llp owns 605,600 shares. First City Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 1.97% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Markston Limited Co has 0.87% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 172,345 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 995,460 shares. Chesley Taft Associates Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 185,187 shares. Sterling Management Inc, a Arizona-based fund reported 38,021 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur holds 59.68 million shares or 3.2% of its portfolio. 120,011 are held by Oxbow Llc. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc has 6,850 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2.42 million shares. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 171,767 shares. Telos Mngmt Inc owns 16,447 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.44% or 492,673 shares.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $678.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3,270 shares to 114,100 shares, valued at $12.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,691 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “The reasons â€“ and researcher â€“ behind Pfizer’s decision to expand in Sanford – Triangle Business Journal” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer (PFE) Presents Scientific Advancements in Cancer Care at ESMO – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.