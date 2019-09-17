As Pfizer (PFE) Market Valuation Declined, Webster Bank Cut Its Position by $359,910; Goldman Sachs Group Decreased Asml Holding N V (Put) (ASML) Position by $4.26 Million as Market Value Rose

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 8,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 71,171 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08M, down from 79,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 17.40 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s PhIII kidney cancer study for Inlyta flops as investigators flag a dead end on outcomes (but SFJ pays for the gamble) $PFE; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev $7.83B; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 26/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 26 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Rev $53.5B-$55.5B; 27/03/2018 – GSK says very confident about consumer margin goal of at least 20 pct; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS PULLS OUT OF PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH AUCTION

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Asml Holding N V (Put) (ASML) by 47.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 20,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 22,600 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.70 million, down from 43,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding N V (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $246.21. About 398,937 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 28/03/2018 – ASML Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO SHIP 20 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands; 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML to A- From BBB+; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS LOOKING FOR ACQUISITIONS, BUT VALUATION MULTIPLES ON MANY COMPANIES ARE “SCARY”

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ASML’s profit will be $677.96 million for 38.47 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $347.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLV) by 139,800 shares to 631,900 shares, valued at $58.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4.77M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Cubic Corp (Put) (NYSE:CUB).

Webster Bank, which manages about $726.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 66,531 shares to 133,603 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Etfs/Usa (AGG) by 19,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Etfs/Usa (EEMV).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.85 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.