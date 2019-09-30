As Pfizer (PFE) Market Valuation Declined, Staley Capital Advisers Lifted by $869,718 Its Stake; Chesapeake Asset Management Has Upped Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 4,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 18,481 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58M, up from 14,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 8.40M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 20,226 shares as the company's stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.37M, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 16.68M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kempen Mngmt Nv invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cap Intll Sarl has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ls Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 0.93% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 353,788 shares. Hanlon Inv Management, New Jersey-based fund reported 20,147 shares. Berkshire Asset Limited Company Pa stated it has 2.3% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bontempo Ohly Capital Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 69,047 shares. Veritas Mngmt Llp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5,668 shares. Professional Advisory Ser holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 24,870 shares. Iowa Bancorp accumulated 125,108 shares. Godsey And Gibb has 2.26% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 361,478 shares. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 10.59M shares. Edgemoor Advsrs invested 0.11% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Creative Planning has invested 0.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wunderlich Managemnt has invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fukoku Mutual Life invested in 407,954 shares or 2.16% of the stock.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcewen Mng Inc (NYSE:MUX) by 800,000 shares to 800,440 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,941 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

