As Pfizer (PFE) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Verity Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding; Raffles Associates LP Has Decreased Its Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Holding by $483,240

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 21.61 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International AB: Positive results with DiviTum® from new Pfizer study presented at the AACR congress; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – Pfizer under pressure to resolve shortage of life-saving EpiPen; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS ENDED TALKS W/ PFIZER ON CONSUMER HEALTH; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 21/05/2018 – Association of Community Cancer Centers and Pfizer Offer Grant Opportunities Focused on Improving Quality of Breast Cancer Care; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $576.42M market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $31.2. About 184,237 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Counsel stated it has 24,088 shares. Sadoff Inv Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 6,898 shares. Lipe And Dalton accumulated 0.14% or 4,519 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0.92% or 293,195 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Griffin Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.56% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Flippin Bruce Porter reported 2.54% stake. Lee Danner Bass holds 0.76% or 163,384 shares. Botty Investors Limited holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 19,471 shares. St Germain D J Incorporated reported 112,609 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 0.5% stake. Peddock Advsr Ltd Llc reported 53,321 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 23.24M shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Group Inc, New York-based fund reported 10.99 million shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability Company invested 1.17% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Partner Fund Mgmt LP accumulated 2.83M shares.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “GlycoMimetics Falls 50% After Disappointing Results For Sickle Cell Drug Trial – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OK’s Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Square, Boeing, And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $86.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Vipers (VTI) by 60,506 shares to 66,479 shares, valued at $9.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 35,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Star Fd Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Fd Etf Shs (VXUS).

More notable recent Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BA, NSSC, BHVN – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Napco (NSSC) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NAPCO Has Considerable Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Napco (NSSC) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 9,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Bancshares De, Minnesota-based fund reported 7,300 shares. Citigroup invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). North Star Mgmt reported 0.2% stake. Illinois-based Westwood Management Corp Il has invested 0.06% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Ontario – Canada-based Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). International Group invested in 0% or 7,461 shares. Moreover, Wedge Cap L Lp Nc has 0.01% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 59,218 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 6,300 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp invested in 0% or 143,340 shares. G2 Investment Partners Management Lc reported 0.49% stake. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Co holds 15,537 shares. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 13,800 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc invested in 0.01% or 63,496 shares.