As Pfizer (PFE) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Lincluden Management LTD Trimmed Its Position by $372,960; Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $3.51 Million

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $136.04. About 18.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart; 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 8,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 163,008 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, down from 171,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $36.12. About 25.24M shares traded or 0.35% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Smoking-Cessation Pill Chantix Fails in Adolescent Study; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 21/03/2018 – GSK in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 17/04/2018 – Canada seeks U.S. help to solve EpiPen shortage; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits important goal; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 13/04/2018 – EpiPen shortages seen in Canada, UK but U.S. supply intact

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 20,090 shares to 199,088 shares, valued at $5.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 54,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Square Limited Liability Company reported 34,501 shares. 6.20M were accumulated by Hsbc Public Limited Company. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.39 million shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Reik & Co Lc owns 18,205 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Neumann Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Guild Investment Mgmt, California-based fund reported 70,760 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 5,812 shares. Birinyi Associate holds 0.4% or 21,750 shares in its portfolio. California-based San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) has invested 0.42% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Blue Chip Prtnrs invested in 47,405 shares. Hudock Capital Lc holds 1.28% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 83,727 shares. The Idaho-based Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.14% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Shelton, a California-based fund reported 9,228 shares. 129,248 are owned by Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Osborne Prtnrs Capital Mgmt invested in 0.46% or 55,634 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.38 billion for 14.56 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15 million and $562.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $75.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.