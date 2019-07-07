As Pfizer (PFE) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Kentucky Retirement Systems Cut by $365,904 Its Holding; Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Shares Declined While Matthews International Capital Management Decreased Holding

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 76,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 193,379 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has risen 4.65% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q NET 695B WON, EST. 700.10B WON; 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Net KRW693.40B Vs KRW583.50B; 08/05/2018 – REG-SK TELECOM CO LD: DECISION ON ACQUISITION OF SHK; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 07/05/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS TO BUY 702 BLN WON WORTH STAKE IN OWNER OF SECURITY FIRM ADT CAPS; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 19/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Reply to the request by the Korea Exchange

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 8,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 242,728 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, down from 251,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 17.36M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Trial of Axitinib, Known as Inlyta, Was Stopped ‘Due to Futility’; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer in Five-Year Corporate Integrity Agreement With Health & Human Services; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Blue Whale Re Ltd; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 25/05/2018 – Pfizer is under pressure to resolve a shortage of life-saving EpiPens; 22/03/2018 – Pfizer has been hoping to fetch as much as $20 billion for its consumer health business, which includes familiar over-the-counter brands such as Advil and Chapstick lip balm; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) RECEIVES FDA BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IN TWO NEW INDICATIONS; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Study of Chantix)/Champix in Adolescents Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint

More notable recent SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Top 50 Communication Services By June Yield Were Led By Telefonica And Telecom Argentina, American Telecoms Placed 8 And 9 – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Fortis Inc. (FTS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SK Telecom: Intrinsic Value Realization Vs. Near-Term Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2018. More interesting news about SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is KeyCorp (KEY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks Jeremy Grantham Keeps Buying – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: September 24, 2018.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 383,200 shares to 417,200 shares, valued at $18.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 13,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Momo Inc.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Short Sellers Seek Direction on Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer-Array Deal: Growth And Pipeline Addition – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “BioMarin Pharma (BMRN) Reports $15M Milestone Payments from Pfizer (PFE) for TALZENNA® (talazoparib) – StreetInsider.com” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer (PFE) Presents Initial Clinical Data on Phase 1b Gene Therapy Study for DMD – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 174 shares to 18,040 shares, valued at $32.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Monetary Management Group has 0.42% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 24,895 shares. Dumont & Blake Advsr Lc owns 16,089 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Lbmc Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Somerville Kurt F holds 0.25% or 29,372 shares. Minnesota-based Somerset Grp Ltd has invested 0.2% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated has 20,346 shares. Letko Brosseau Assoc stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 158,165 are owned by Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability. Webster Commercial Bank N A reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Continental Advisors Limited Liability has 94,300 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0.03% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 14,805 shares. Burke And Herbert National Bank & Trust And Com holds 62,591 shares or 2.35% of its portfolio. Beacon Fin Group holds 0.97% or 139,654 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt owns 81,638 shares. Arrow Fin Corp holds 1.28% or 129,856 shares.