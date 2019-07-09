As Pfizer (PFE) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Fosun International LTD Cut Position by $2.08 Million; Dover (DOV) Holding Boosted by Bahl & Gaynor Inc

Fosun International Ltd decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 72.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd sold 49,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $787,000, down from 68,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 22.25 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 26/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 26 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 23/03/2018 – Gastroenterologists Are Gearing Up to lncorporate Novel Oral Agents, Such As Pfizer’s Xeljanz, into the Treatment Paradigm for Ulcerative Colitis, According to Latest Data from Spherix Global Insights; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Still Sees 2018 Adjusted R&D Expenses $7.4B-$7.9B; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INITIATES DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY STUDY; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: Additional Info Doesn’t Relate to Safety or Clinical Data Submitted in Biologics License Application; 22/05/2018 – Pfizer: Study Finds Prevnar 13 Associated With Reduced Risk of Hospitalization From Certain Pneumonia in Older Adults; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 11,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,693 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32M, up from 109,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $101.26. About 728,347 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Dover Corp. to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700 MLN FROM APERGY IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 22/05/2018 – DOVER CORP. ENTERED PACT WITH GOLDMAN FOR $700M STK BUYBACK; 26/03/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy Separation On Track for Completion in Early May; 27/04/2018 – Delaware AG: Two Men Convicted Of Dover Murder After Week-Long Trial; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dover Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOV); 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP DOV.N FY2018 REV VIEW $8.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Citizens Source Water Protection Committee to meet May 2 in Dover; 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth of 3%-4%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust has invested 0.72% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Allstate owns 0.52% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 454,324 shares. Cohen Lawrence B invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 16,383 were reported by Capital Associate Ny. Macquarie Gp Limited holds 1.59% or 22.01 million shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 2.35 million shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Community Savings Bank Na holds 1.24% or 144,329 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc stated it has 42,456 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Eagle Capital Llc reported 83,552 shares. 309,070 were reported by Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc. 99,105 were reported by Howe And Rusling. Shamrock Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Telemus Limited Liability Co invested in 0.22% or 67,791 shares. Moreover, Bbva Compass Financial Bank Inc has 0.87% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sonata Capital Grp stated it has 16,555 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.88 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,300 shares to 22,700 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 126,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kanawha Mngmt Limited Liability has 13,446 shares. Victory Mgmt holds 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) or 45,707 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 584,894 shares. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated owns 1,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 5.29M were reported by Bank & Trust Of America De. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Northern Trust Corp stated it has 0.05% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Gemmer Asset Limited Co invested in 112 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.05% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 12,233 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group Inc owns 255,163 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 5,506 shares. Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Rockland Trust Communications holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 13,815 shares. James holds 0% or 77 shares in its portfolio.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 2,635 shares to 19,475 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 6,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,240 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.26 million activity. 12,363 shares valued at $1.08 million were sold by Kloosterboer Jay L on Tuesday, February 5. Kosinski Anthony K also sold $196,713 worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) shares. 13,102 Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) shares with value of $1.14M were sold by Spurgeon William.