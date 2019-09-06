As Pfizer (PFE) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Bell State Bank & Trust Has Trimmed Its Stake by $3.28 Million; Roundview Capital Lowered Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) by $1.60 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 77,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 10,955 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, down from 88,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 17.52M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS EPIPEN SUPPLY LEVELS MAY VARY ACROSS WHOLESALERS AND PHARMACIES; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For The Treatment Of Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare heart disease drug succeeded in a late-stage study; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 30/05/2018 – FDA Approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz in Ulcerative Colitis; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer consumer assets; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc analyzed 59,196 shares as the company's stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $252.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 49.67M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.19 billion for 10.19 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,853 shares to 9,819 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 11,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SST).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.35 billion for 14.72 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,444 shares to 35,948 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 43,612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).