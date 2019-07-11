As Pfizer (PFE) Market Valuation Declined, Private Wealth Partners Has Decreased Stake; Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increased Synopsys (SNPS) Position by $4.30 Million

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 12,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 450,308 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.13 million, down from 463,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 11.91M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently Published Study from Spherix Global Insights; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER ALTERNATIVES INCLUDE A SPIN-OFF, SALE; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECLARES 34-CENT SECOND-QUARTER 2018 DIVIDEND; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXITINIB AS ADJUVANT TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS AT HIGH RISK OF RENAL CELL CARCINOMA RECURRENCE AFTER SURGERY; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 9 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORTED BOARD-SPONSORED PROPOSALS TO APPROVE, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer: XELJANZ, an Oral Therapy, Is First and Only JAK Inhibitor Approved in U.S. for This Patient Population; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (SNDA) for XTANDI(R) (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 37,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 210,004 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.18 million, up from 172,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $137.57. About 894,153 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 33.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Rev $3.07B-$3.1B; 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys and Industry Technologists to Address the Path to 2-nm SoC Design; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.72, REV VIEW $2.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys’ John Rogers Named SPIE Fellow; 13/03/2018 – Synopsys Releases Enhanced Photonic Integrated Circuit Design Automation; 08/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS – COLLABORATION WITH SAMSUNG FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP DESIGNWARE FOUNDATION IP FOR SAMSUNG’S 8-NANOMETER LOW POWER PLUS FINFET PROCESS TECHNOLOGY; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 95,962 shares to 90,300 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 49,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,600 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Hldgs holds 0% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 39 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsr Inc holds 3,759 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership invested in 163,333 shares. Moreover, Rampart Inv Mngmt Co Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 25,752 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc invested in 0.02% or 619,578 shares. Greenleaf holds 4,275 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 12,270 were accumulated by Dean Invest Assocs Lc. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Federated Pa holds 0.05% or 168,818 shares. Anderson Hoagland holds 8,225 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 3.38M shares stake. Mai Capital holds 12,593 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Lc accumulated 23,474 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.03% or 29,786 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt invested in 0.38% or 263,661 shares. Jupiter Asset Ltd holds 0.56% or 409,475 shares in its portfolio. Dumont And Blake Advsrs Limited has 0.29% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cincinnati Fincl, Ohio-based fund reported 394,000 shares. Amer Economic Planning Gp Inc Adv stated it has 20,801 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt accumulated 16,251 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa has invested 0.87% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hemenway Tru Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 11,261 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 19,932 shares stake. Asset Mgmt One invested 0.71% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Freestone Hldg Ltd Co reported 51,660 shares. Buckhead Cap Mgmt Lc owns 224,371 shares. Private Wealth Prns Lc holds 450,308 shares or 3.15% of its portfolio. Moreover, Evergreen Cap Management has 0.21% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Co reported 96,854 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.23B for 14.12 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14 million and $608.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Black Stone Minerals LP by 22,950 shares to 151,150 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 11,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE).

