As Pfizer (PFE) Market Valuation Declined, Cwm Lifted Stake by $3.96 Million; As Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Stock Value Rose, Holder Valueact Holdings LP Has Cut Its Stake

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 44.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 94,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 304,481 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.93 million, up from 210,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 28.41M shares traded or 10.15% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/05/2018 – XTALPI REPORTS STRATEGIC RESEARCH PACT WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP; 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Mo; 07/05/2018 – Pfizer at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Apixaban Market Extensive Analysis of Supply And Demand, Revenue, Risk and Share 2018-2025; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New Indications; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 04/04/2018 – Riding a wave of positive PhIII readouts, Pfizer gets a snap review for lung cancer drug dacomitinib $PFE; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 08/03/2018 – U.S. FDA ADVISORY PANEL VOTES IN FAVOR OF PFIZER INC’S PFE.N TREATMENT, XELJANZ, FOR PATIENTS WITH MODERATE TO SEVERE ULCERATIVE COLITIS

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 81,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.13M, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.43. About 338,566 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Adell Harriman And Carpenter has invested 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 665,462 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.62M shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 4,733 shares. Aimz Inv Advisors Lc holds 0.52% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 17,945 shares. Northeast Finance Consultants has invested 11.29% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cordasco holds 2,686 shares. 18,373 were reported by Opus Gp Lc. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 20.84 million shares. Florida-based Edmp has invested 3.83% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Stelac Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 4,509 shares in its portfolio. & Mngmt Co stated it has 48,436 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. West Coast Fin Ltd Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 4,836 shares. Creative Planning reported 916,721 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Gradient Invs Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 9,756 shares.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90B and $4.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 12,686 shares to 8,074 shares, valued at $464,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global X Fds by 49,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,742 shares, and cut its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fd I (BIF).