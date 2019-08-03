As Pfizer (PFE) Market Valuation Declined, Catalyst Capital Advisors Trimmed by $705,600 Its Position; Korea Investment Stake in Albemarle (ALB) Has Lowered as Share Price Declined

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 19.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 23,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 95,537 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83M, down from 118,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $68.68. About 1.44M shares traded or 0.75% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE RASIED TO BBB FROM BBB- BY FITCH; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.40; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.10 – $5.40; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE: 2018 LITHIUM MARGINS TO TOP 40%; 17/04/2018 – Soaring Demand for Lithium Fuels Exploration and Production Race; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Albemarle Corp.’s IDR to ‘BBB’/’F2’; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONFIRMS OTHER 2018 GUIDANCE

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.99 million, down from 416,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.29M shares traded or 11.93% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – GSK tipped to win Pfizer auction; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to Listen to Webcast of April 26 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO PACT WITH PFIZER LEADS TO CREATION OF A SHELF-STABLE; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 23/05/2018 – STRATA ONCOLOGY FUNDING ROUND LED PFIZER, MERCK & CO; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare heart disease drug succeeded in a late-stage study; 19/03/2018 – BioDuro Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. Leads to Creation of a Shelf-Stable Fluorosulfation Reagent

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 25,300 shares to 33,300 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 28,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability reported 510,847 shares. 387,800 are owned by Willis Investment Counsel. Intrust Retail Bank Na holds 0.72% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 66,819 shares. Rech And Mgmt holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 48,436 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 2.84M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Condor Cap Management has 94,208 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership holds 51,703 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Lbmc Invest Advsr Ltd Co invested in 6,405 shares. Alphamark Lc holds 0.04% or 2,315 shares. Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Lc has 30,318 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 54,697 shares. 6,536 are held by Tradewinds Management Ltd Co. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability owns 0.37% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 72,759 shares.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pfizer (PFE) Completes Acquisition of Array Biopharma (ARRY) – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Pfizer Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Lowers Guidance – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OK’s Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.36 per share. ALB’s profit will be $149.40M for 12.18 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Albemarle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.63% EPS growth.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 18,309 shares to 18,600 shares, valued at $13.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 23,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Albermarle, Alcoa, Apple, BofA, Beyond Meat, Citigroup, 3M, Nike, Slack, Square, Wells Fargo and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lithium Stocks When The Sentiment Is Negative – Albemarle – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before You Buy Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Albemarle Announces Amendment to its Definitive Agreement with Mineral Resources Limited to Form Lithium Joint Venture in Western Australia – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB): Is It A Good Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Inv Ltd Liability Corp reported 88,340 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 39,901 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). One Trading Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 28,506 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Inc Ca invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Mason Street Limited Company holds 0.03% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) or 15,087 shares. Winch Advisory Serv Limited Liability Company owns 163 shares. Da Davidson And Co owns 4,230 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 636,962 are owned by Us State Bank De. Gam Ag stated it has 7,104 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 124,639 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt owns 3,375 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 424 shares. Torray Limited Liability Company has invested 1.3% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Benjamin F Edwards Inc reported 2,007 shares.