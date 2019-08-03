As Pfizer (PFE) Market Valuation Declined, Bbr Partners Has Boosted by $300,762 Its Holding; West Oak Capital Has Lowered Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $593,370 as Market Valuation Declined

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.15. About 10.06M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 22/03/2018 – Qualcomm/Paul Jacobs: blood money; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 26/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid – sources WASH; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF NOT; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – OUTSTANDING NOTES CONTAIN PROVISIONS THAT WILL REQUIRE QUALCOMM TO REDEEM NOTES IF DEAL HAS NOT BEEN CONSUMMATED ON/ BEFORE JUNE 1; 12/03/2018 – Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs sent written communication to Qualcomm’s board that he wants to take the company private, sources told CNBC; 09/03/2018 – MNUCHIN: BROADCOM, QUALCOMM CFIUS WAS `UNIQUE SITUATION’; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Tells Congress Qualcomm ‘Hampered’ in 5G By ‘Unlawful’ Licensing — Barron’s Blog

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 7,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 47,634 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 40,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.29M shares traded or 11.93% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – PFIZER REAFFIRMS ALL COMPONENTS OF 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev Down 5%; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH VIFOR PHARMA INC FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF RETACRIT IN CERTAIN CHANNELS; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 09/05/2018 – PFE SAYS UNIT EXPERIENCED CONSTRAINTS AFFECTING EPIPEN SUPPLY; 23/04/2018 – PFIZER’S MYLOTARG WITH DAUNORUBICIN & CYTARABINE APPROVED BY EU; 17/05/2018 – LYRICA® (pregabalin) Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint; 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS: RIVIPANSEL PHASE 3 TRIAL END ON TRACK FOR 2H’18; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer to Resolve Claims It Used Foundation as Conduit to Pay Copays of Medicare Patients Taking Three Pfizer Drugs

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Pfizer Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Lowers Guidance – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: UAA, PEP, NVTA – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer Continues To Build Its Long-Term Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $769.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oreilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,879 shares to 10,984 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,963 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Counselors Inc holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 260,565 shares. Horan Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 8,940 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited Co invested in 45,557 shares. Tiemann Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,678 shares. 2,135 are owned by Cypress Management Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy). Greystone Managed Invs stated it has 305,573 shares. Jupiter Asset Limited invested in 0.56% or 409,475 shares. Accredited invested 0.22% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company reported 38,727 shares. Martin Currie Limited owns 19,150 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Private Wealth Limited Liability reported 3.15% stake. 4.21M were reported by Toronto Dominion Bancshares. Korea Inv invested in 0.84% or 4.40 million shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Df Dent & Com owns 72,309 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: IQ,QCOM,PHUN – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Qualcomm Stock Presenting Investors With the Perfect Opportunity? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Qualcomm (QCOM) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s Why the Contrarian Case for Intel Stock Makes Sense – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Liability Company invested in 48,625 shares. Moreover, Minneapolis Port Grp Inc Lc has 3.23% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Regent Investment Limited Co, a Kentucky-based fund reported 4,492 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc holds 0.03% or 2,074 shares. Wellington Shields & Communication Limited Liability Company holds 0.51% or 17,500 shares. Moreover, Savant Capital Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Orrstown Financial Svcs owns 502 shares. Moreover, Paloma Ptnrs has 0.14% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). M&T State Bank stated it has 1.18M shares. Bollard Gp Incorporated Ltd reported 1,249 shares. Jnba Fin Advsr has 14,767 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management stated it has 27,154 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 0.03% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 405,230 are held by Dearborn Prtn Lc. Iconiq Llc owns 0.11% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 18,733 shares.