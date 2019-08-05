As Pfizer (PFE) Market Valuation Declined, Altavista Wealth Management Lifted Stake; Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Has Upped Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $1.30 Million as Shares Rose

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 40.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 18,115 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, up from 12,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $250.05. About 2.68M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (PFE) by 29.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 23,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 102,094 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, up from 78,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.66 million shares traded or 12.98% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/03/2018 – ASTELLAS: FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Says It Doesn’t Need a Major Deal; Investors Unconvinced; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Ca; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s bid in focus as Reckitt quits Pfizer consumer health auction; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS PULLS OUT OF PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH AUCTION; 23/03/2018 – GSK pullout puts sale of Pfizer consumer health unit in doubt

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,618 shares to 26,750 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of stock was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

